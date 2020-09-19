Friday’s Ohio High School Football Scores

Ohio H.S. Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Akr. Coventry 21, Norton 14

Albany Alexander 30, Bidwell River Valley 0

Alliance Marlington 45, Salem 35

Amanda-Clearcreek 38, Circleville 18

Andover Pymatuning Valley 42, Fairport Harbor Harding 7

Ansonia 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 7

Arcadia 53, Cory-Rawson 6

Arcanum 42, New Paris National Trail 25

Archbold 44, Metamora Evergreen 0

Arlington 43, Leipsic 0

Ashland 13, Mansfield Sr. 6

Ashland Crestview 62, New London 14

Ashland Mapleton 50, Greenwich S. Cent. 32

Aurora 31, Bishop Sycamore 8

Austintown Fitch 25, Warren Harding 21

Avon 42, N. Olmsted 14

Avon Lake 21, Amherst Steele 7

Bainbridge Paint Valley 55, Chillicothe Unioto 29

Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6

Barnesville 22, Sarahsville Shenandoah 8

Beaver Eastern 41, Portsmouth Notre Dame 13

Bellaire 25, Toronto 6

Bellbrook 28, Eaton 0

Bellefontaine 26, Spring. Kenton Ridge 20

Bellevue 20, Tiffin Columbian 13

Beloit W. Branch 37, Carrollton 20

Belpre 26, Crown City S. Gallia 14

Berea-Midpark 28, Grafton Midview 24

Bethel-Tate 25, Blanchester 16

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Williamstown, W.Va. 7

Bishop Hartley 49, Cols. St. Charles 10

Bishop Watterson 35, Cols. DeSales 34, 2OT

Bloom-Carroll 14, Logan 0

Bowerston Conotton Valley 48, Madonna, W.Va. 0

Bowling Green 35, Holland Springfield 2

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Barberton 31

Bridgeport 46, Beallsville 14

Brookfield 23, Newton Falls 15

Brookville 28, Monroe 3

Bucyrus Wynford 40, Attica Seneca E. 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 36, Coshocton 28

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, Belmont Union Local 20

Caldwell 36, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 33

Caledonia River Valley 28, Marion Pleasant 14

Campbell Memorial 14, Youngs. Liberty 12

Can. South 29, Alliance 20

Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Akr. Manchester 7

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18, Bishop Ready 15

Canfield 31, Dover 10

Canfield S. Range 52, Jefferson Area 20

Carey 64, Upper Sandusky 0

Celina 21, Elida 17

Centerburg 34, Sparta Highland 26

Chardon 35, Painesville Riverside 7

Chesapeake 49, Portsmouth 38

Chillicothe 35, Greenfield McClain 7

Chillicothe Zane Trace 36, Southeastern 22

Cin. Anderson 42, Cin. West Clermont 0

Cin. Clark Montessori 22, Cin. Gamble Montessori 14

Cin. Colerain 42, Middletown 6

Cin. College Prep. 70, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Cin. Elder 35, Cin. Moeller 22

Cin. Finneytown 22, Cin. Mariemont 7

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42, Cin. N. College Hill 12

Cin. La Salle 17, Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 7

Cin. McNicholas 22, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0

Cin. Mt. Healthy 27, Cin. NW 20

Cin. Purcell Marian 21, Norwood 14

Cin. Walnut Hills 24, Cin. Withrow 6

Circleville Logan Elm 34, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

Clayton Northmont 38, Springfield 35, OT

Cle. Hts. 39, Garfield Hts. 0

Clyde 34, Sandusky 27

Coldwater 24, New Bremen 7

Cols. Africentric 20, Cols. Mifflin 8

Cols. Eastmoor 49, Cols. Northland 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21, Ashville Teays Valley 12

Columbia Station Columbia 30, Wellington 12

Columbiana Crestview 22, E. Liverpool 6

Columbus Grove 45, Delphos Jefferson 6

Conneaut 22, Ashtabula Edgewood 13

Convoy Crestview 1, Bluffton 0

Creston Norwayne 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Crooksville 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62, Massillon Tuslaw 43

Danville 14, Galion Northmor 12

Day. Oakwood 25, Day. Northridge 14

Defiance Tinora 54, Antwerp 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Dublin Jerome 27

Delta 44, Swanton 0

Dola Hardin Northern 27, Sidney Lehman 21

Doylestown Chippewa 17, Rittman 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Warsaw River View 21

Dublin Coffman 49, Hilliard Davidson 0

Dublin Scioto 41, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Edgerton 42, Defiance Ayersville 6

Edon 46, Montpelier 14

Elmore Woodmore 43, Fostoria 36

Elyria Cath. 33, Medina Buckeye 14

Fairview 26, Parma 10

Fayetteville-Perry 29, Batavia Clermont NE 21

Findlay Liberty-Benton 31, McComb 0

Frankfort Adena 64, Piketon 30

Franklin 9, Germantown Valley View 3, OT

Fredericktown 28, Mt. Gilead 22

Fremont Ross 35, Tol. Whitmer 33

Ft. Recovery 24, Anna 7

Garfield Hts. Trinity 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 3

Garrettsville Garfield 27, Warren JFK 21

Gibsonburg 54, Castalia Margaretta 7

Glouster Trimble 57, Racine Southern 0

Granville 28, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 9

Green 28, Zanesville 0

Grove City Cent. Crossing 32, Newark 7

Grove City Christian 40, Zanesville Rosecrans 0

Hamilton 41, Cin. Oak Hills 13

Hamilton Badin 42, Bishop Fenwick 6

Hamilton New Miami 14, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8

Hannibal River 47, Magnolia, W.Va. 14

Hanoverton United 21, Youngs. Valley Christian 0

Harrod Allen E. 50, Paulding 14

Heath 28, Johnstown 21

Hebron Lakewood 49, Utica 12

Hicksville 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 22

Holgate 56, Stryker 0

Howard E. Knox 33, Cardington-Lincoln 18

Hubbard 25, Girard 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 70, Beavercreek 8

Hudson 62, Wadsworth 42

Huron 42, Vermilion 7

Independence 16, Rocky River Lutheran W. 6

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 25, Cin. St. Xavier 22

Ironton 41, Ironton Rock Hill 0

Jackson 48, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14

Jamestown Greeneview 35, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 31, Smithville 7

Kenton 34, Defiance 13

Kettering Alter 48, Day. Carroll 0

Kettering Fairmont 21, Miamisburg 7

Kings Mills Kings 41, Lebanon 20

Kirtland 58, Orwell Grand Valley 0

LaGrange Keystone 28, Sheffield Brookside 13

Lakewood 55, Parma Normandy 14

Lancaster 41, Reynoldsburg 40, OT

Leavittsburg LaBrae 27, Warren Champion 13

Leetonia 30, Wellsville 6

Lewis Center Olentangy 37, Hilliard Darby 6

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31, Cols. Upper Arlington 14

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 25, Casstown Miami E. 14

Lewistown Indian Lake 20, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14, OT

Liberty Center 36, Bryan 18

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 28, Cin. Princeton 19

Lima Perry 24, DeGraff Riverside 8

Lima Shawnee 9, Wapakoneta 7

Lisbon Beaver 56, Minerva 7

Lisbon David Anderson 39, E. Palestine 13

London 34, Spring. Shawnee 7

London Madison Plains 28, S. Charleston SE 7

Lore City Buckeye Trail 50, Strasburg-Franklin 14

Louisville Aquinas 21, Rootstown 0

Lucas 42, Troy Christian 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 13

Malvern 39, Newcomerstown 28

Mantua Crestwood 42, Burton Berkshire 28

Maria Stein Marion Local 28, St. Henry 0

Marion Elgin 44, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28

Marion Harding 14, Mansfield Madison 7

Marysville 31, Thomas Worthington 0

Massillon 28, Cle. Benedictine 10

Massillon Jackson 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 3

McDermott NW 55, Franklin Furnace Green 0

McDonald 34, Mineral Ridge 14

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 21, Crestline 13

Medina 61, Elyria 7

Medina Highland 44, Macedonia Nordonia 38, OT

Mentor 38, Brunswick 0

Middletown Madison Senior 30, Carlisle 20

Milan Edison 22, Oak Harbor 16

Milford Center Fairbanks 35, N. Lewisburg Triad 21

Millbury Lake 30, Bloomdale Elmwood 13

Millersburg W. Holmes 16, Lexington 0

Milton-Union 26, Camden Preble Shawnee 8

Minster 10, Delphos St. John’s 7

Mogadore 29, Ravenna SE 7

Mogadore Field 42, Ravenna 14

Monroeville 21, Plymouth 12

Morrow Little Miami 55, Loveland 20

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14, Van Buren 10

Mt. Orab Western Brown 29, Goshen 15

N. Baltimore 58, Vanlue 22

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 15, Cin. Madeira 14

N. Can. Hoover 45, Louisville 21

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20, Sycamore Mohawk 14

Navarre Fairless 38, Wooster Triway 0

Nelsonville-York 17, McArthur Vinton County 14, 2OT

New Albany 49, Galloway Westland 0

New Concord John Glenn 26, Zanesville Maysville 0

New Lexington 53, McConnelsville Morgan 41

New Madison Tri-Village 58, Bradford 14

New Matamoras Frontier 44, Cameron, W.Va. 18

New Middletown Spring. 62, Lowellville 18

New Richmond 35, Wilmington 14

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 54, Bucyrus 10

Newark Licking Valley 28, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14

Niles McKinley 35, Struthers 28

Northwood 52, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Norwalk 38, Sandusky Perkins 28

Oak Hill 27, Minford 21

Oberlin Firelands 55, Lorain Clearview 0

Olmsted Falls 47, N. Ridgeville 16

Ontario 41, Bellville Clear Fork 14

Orrville 27, Loudonville 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 20, Lima Bath 17

Parkersburg, W.Va. 34, Marietta 20

Parma Hts. Holy Name 34, Rocky River 0

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34, Bay Village Bay 28

Parma Padua 35, Chardon NDCL 21

Pemberville Eastwood 14, Rossford 0

Peninsula Woodridge 52, Akr. Springfield 0

Perrysburg 31, Napoleon 14

Pickerington Cent. 43, Groveport-Madison 3

Pickerington N. 47, Grove City 24

Piqua 27, Riverside Stebbins 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 31, New Carlisle Tecumseh 10

Poland Seminary 44, Cortland Lakeview 6

Port Clinton 54, Willard 0

Portsmouth W. 28, Lucasville Valley 14

Powell Olentangy Liberty 38, Hilliard Bradley 17

Proctorville Fairland 47, S. Point 7

Reedsville Eastern 10, Waterford 8

Richmond Edison 41, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7

Richwood N. Union 22, Spring. NW 7

Salineville Southern 33, Columbiana 14

Sebring McKinley 20, Atwater Waterloo 6

Shelby 42, Galion 6

Sherwood Fairview 69, Woodlan, Ind. 0

Sidney 28, Xenia 21

Spring. Greenon 45, Cedarville 0

Springboro 35, Centerville 22

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 37, Cin. Summit Country Day 8

St. Clairsville 27, Martins Ferry 6

St. Paris Graham 47, Urbana 14

Stow-Munroe Falls 21, N. Royalton 14

Streetsboro 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 28

Strongsville 35, Euclid 26

Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Corning Miller 18

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21

Sullivan Black River 49, Oberlin 8

Sunbury Big Walnut 31, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Sylvania Northview 42, Maumee 0

Thornville Sheridan 42, Philo 14

Tiffin Calvert 10, Kansas Lakota 7

Tipp City Bethel 34, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 13

Tipp City Tippecanoe 30, Troy 26

Tol. Ottawa Hills 32, Oregon Stritch 14

Tol. St. Francis 42, Oregon Clay 0

Tontogany Otsego 32, Genoa Area 0

Trenton Edgewood 34, Oxford Talawanda 14

Uniontown Lake 35, Can. Glenoak 0

Van Wert 34, St. Marys Memorial 28

Vandalia Butler 17, Greenville 6

Versailles 21, Rockford Parkway 12

Vienna Mathews 35, Southington Chalker 0

Vincent Warren 41, Pomeroy Meigs 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 21, Fairfield 7

W. Jefferson 44, W. Liberty-Salem 20

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 7

Warrensville Hts. 24, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 18, OT

Washington C.H. 47, Hillsboro 14

Wauseon 51, Hamler Patrick Henry 7

Waverly 36, Wheelersburg 35, OT

Waynesfield-Goshen 20, Morral Ridgedale 16

Waynesville 48, New Lebanon Dixie 14

West Salem Northwestern 7, Dalton 6

Westerville Cent. 43, Gahanna Lincoln 0

Westerville N. 21, Canal Winchester 7

Westerville S. 59, Delaware Hayes 20

Westlake 28, Cuyahoga Falls 26

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 35, Shadyside 17

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 27, Sylvania Southview 0

Williamsport Westfall 36, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Willoughby S. 34, Madison 8

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 34, Portsmouth Sciotoville 6

Windham 40, Ashtabula St. John 6

Wintersville Indian Creek 30, Rayland Buckeye 8

Wooster 33, Mt. Vernon 23

Wortington Christian 40, Day. Christian 14

Youngs. Boardman 54, Warren Howland 19

Youngs. Ursuline 42, Youngs. East 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Buchtel, ppd.

Athens vs. Wellston, ccd.

Fremont St. Joseph vs. Sandusky St. Mary, ccd.

Ravenna SE vs. Willard, ccd.

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Buchtel, ppd.

Athens vs. Wellston, ccd.

Fremont St. Joseph vs. Sandusky St. Mary, ccd.

Gallipolis Gallia Academy at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, ccd.

Ravenna SE vs. Willard, ccd.