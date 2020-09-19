Pointers start fast to down Panthers, 6-2

Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — This time, there was no tape delay for the South Point Pointers.

Playing well from start to finish, the Pointers posted a 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference soccer win over the Chesapeake Panthers on Thursday.

“We came out of the gates strong tonight,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins. “That has not been the way we have played more of the season. We usually feel things out it seems before we get going. We played with urgency from the opening kick tonight which is what I like to see.”

South Point was led by Braylon Balandra with a hat-trick and he added an assist. Josh Helton, Tanner Runyon and Mason Kazee also scored goals for the Pointers (6-3-1, 5-1-1 OVC).

“Playing without senor captain Tyler Lilly, I hoped we would have guys fill that void. We had to shift guys by positions a little big and it paid off. Braylon was able to really get us going offensively,” said Jenkins.

Balandra scored an unassisted goal four minutes into the game and then scored with an assist from Joey Bloebaum four minutes later to make it 2-0.

Helton had an unassisted goal at the 19:00 mark and then Balandra had an unassisted goal a minute before the half and it was 4-0.

In what seemed to be somewhat of an instant replay, Runyon scored with an assist by Balandra four minutes into the second half and then Mason Kazee got an unassisted goal four minutes later and the Pointers led 6-0.

Chesapeake avoided the shutout on a free kick by Lucas Shepard at the 78-minute mark and Shepard scored again a minute later.

Jaylon Halfhill had 5 saves for the Pointers while Shepard had 15 for the Panthers.

South Point host Grace Christian on Tuesday.

Chesapeake 0 2 = 2

South Point 4 2 = 6

First Half

SP – Braylon Balandra (unassisted) 4:00

SP – Braylon Balandra (assist Joey Bloebaum) 8:00

SP – Josh Helton (unassisted) 19:00

SP – Braylon Balandra (unassisted) 39:00

Second Half

SP – Tanner Runyon (assist Braylon Balandra) 44:00

SP – Mason Kazee (unassisted) 48:00

Ch – Lucas Shepard (free kick) 78:00

Ch – Lucas Shepard (unassisted) 79:00

Saves – Chesy: Lucas Shepherd 15; SP: Jaylon Halfhill 5

Corner Kicks – Chesy: 2, SP: 4