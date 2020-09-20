Flyers third in SOC D1 golf tournament

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

McDERMOTT — So what do you do on your day off?

If you are a soccer player for the St. Joseph Flyers, you play in the Southern Ohio Conference golf tournament.

The Flyers quintet took a day off from soccer and headed to the Portsmouth Elks Country Club course to play in the league tournament on Thursday.

The Minford Falcons won the Division II team title and Wheelersburg the Div. crown at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.

The Flyers were third in the team standings with a 426. Wheelersburg won the Div. I tournament with a 362 followed by South Webster with a 276. Beaver Eastern shot a 437.

Minford had a 344 in the D2 match followed by Portsmouth West with a 390, Waverly 460 and Northwest 484.

Jimmy Mahlmeister — who also spends his Friday nights as the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ placekicker — led the Flyers with a 98.

J.C. Damron shot a 107 with Michael Mahlmeister carding a 110, Jacob Salisbury a 111 and Matt Sheridan had a 120.

Minford’s Dylan Osbourne was the Div. II and overall medalist with a 73 as he earned player of the year honors. Wheelersburg’s Trevin Mault was the Div. I player of the year.

Southern Ohio Conference

Golf Tournament

Div, 1 Team Standings

Wheelersburg 362

South Webster 376

St. Joseph 426

Beaver Eastern 437

Div. II Team Standings

Minford 344

Ports. West 390

Waverly 460

Northwest 484

Div. 1 Player of the Year

Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg, 77

Coach of the Year

Paul Boll, Wheelersburg

Div. I All-Conference

Cam Carpenter, S. Webster 92

Riley Burnett, S. Webster 92

Gavin Baker, S. Webster 93

Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg 94

Levi Kidd, Wheelersburg 94

Div. II Player of the Year

Dylan Osbourne, Minford, 73

Coach of the Year

Chuck Miller, Minford

Div. II All-Conference

Cameron Maple, Oak Hill 80

Caleb Stockham, Minford 85

Ben Flanders, Waverly 87

Evan Whitt, Ports, West 87

Matthew Koverman, Minford 88

Individual Results

All Golfers

Dylan Osbourne, Minford 73

Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg 77

Cameron Maple, Oak Hill 80

Caleb Stockham, Minford 85

Ben Flanders, Waverly 87

Evan Whitt, Ports, West 87

Matthew Koverman, Minford 88

Cam Carpenter, S. Webster 92

Riley Burnett, S. Webster 92

Gavin Baker, S. Webster 93

Cooper McKenzie, Whlrsbrg 94

Levi Kidd, Whlrsbrg 94

Eli Adkins, Ports. West 97

Brady Gill, Wheelersburg 97

Chris Hamilton, Wheelersburg 97

Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph 98

Reece Lauder, Minford 98

Josh Hammonds, Green 98

Brady Blizzard, S. Webster 99

Jacob Overly, Eastern 99

Sawyer Grashel, Minford 101

Luke Howard, Ports. West 101

Alex Cassidy, Ports. West 105

D.J. Nelson, Northwest 106

J.C. Damron, St. Joseph 107

Garred Stiltner, Oak Hill 107

Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph 110

Jaxon Collins, Eastern 110

Zander King, Waverly 110

Jacob Salisbury, St. Joseph 111

Cayden Haislop, Eastern 114

Errol Hesson, Eastern 114

Trenten Brown, Eastern 116

Cody Glass, Waverly 118

Matt Sheridan, St. Joseph 120

Trace Liston, Northwest 121

Steven Sadler, Ports. West 128

Orville Tackett, Northwest 128

Deke Tackett, Northwest 129

Jeremiah Cyrus, Valley 133

Alex Cox, Northwest 138

Rylee Coy, Northwest 139

Owen Moorhead, Waverly 145