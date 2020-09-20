High School Football Standings
2020 High School Football Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 4 0 217 16 0 0 0 0
Fairland 4 0 136 47 0 0 0 0
Gallipolis 2 1 95 61 3 1 114 74
Chesapeake 2 2 114 80 0 0 0 0
Coal Grove 1 2 41 118 0 0 0 0
Rock Hill 1 3 26 77 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 1 3 84 147 0 0 0 0
South Point 0 4 21 161 0 0 0 0
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Beaver Eastern 3 0 132 35 4 0 153 55
Northwest 3 0 113 6 3 1 119 34
Symmes Valley 2 1 107 50 3 1 151 62
Prts. Notre Dame 1 2 54 51 1 3 61 79
Green 0 3 0 141 0 4 8 180
Sciotoville East 0 3 6 123 0 3 6 123
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Waverly 3 0 141 58 4 0 177 93
Wheelersburg 2 1 129 71 3 1 160 71
Oak Hill 2 1 76 101 2 2 95 132
Minford 1 2 84 83 2 2 110 108
Portsmouth West 1 2 55 98 2 2 83 105
Lucasville Valley 0 3 52 126 1 3 80 132
Week 4 Results
Ironton 41, Rock Hill 0
Gallipolis at Coal Grove, canceled
Gallipolis 19, Wellston 13
Fairland 47, South Point 7
Chesapeake 49, Portsmouth 38
Symmes Valley 34, Sciotoville East 6
Northwest 55, Green 0
Beaver Eastern 41, Portsmouth Notre Dame 13
Waverly 36, Wheelersburg 35, OT
Portsmouth West 28, Lucasville Valley 14
Oak Hill 27, Minford 21
Friday, Sept. 25 Schedule
Ohio Valley Conference
Ironton at Chesapeake
Portsmouth at Coal Grove
Rock Hill at South Point
Fairland at Gallipolis
SOC Division I
Symmes Valley at Portsmouth Notre Dame
Sciotoville East at Green
Beaver Eastern at Northwest
SOC Division II
Waverly at Minford
Portsmouth West at Oak Hill
Lucasville Valley at Wheelersburg
Thundering Herd knocks off No. 23 Appalachian State, 17-7
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall coach Doc Holliday and his young quarterback saw the two injured Appalachian State players on... read more