Obituaries – 9/21/2020

Juanita Wheeler

Juanita M. Wheeler, 87, of Ironton, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

 

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, at with Reverend Jim Cremeans officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

 

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Woodson Richardson

Woodson “Woody” Richardson, 74, of Pedro, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.

 

Graveside services will be noon Tuesday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating.

 

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

 

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

