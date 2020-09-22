Friends look for answers in man’s death

There will be a vigil at 7 p.m. tonight for Treven Frazier, of Ironton.

The Ironton man went missing on Sept. 13 in Huntington, West Virginia and on Friday evening, his body was found in a creek behind Camden Park in Ceredo, West Virginia.

His friends want to know what happened and the vigil is not only to honor Frazier, but to raise awareness so they can get answers to what happened.

“We knew he was up there,” said his friend, Demetrius Givens, adding they spent the week looking for him and sending out missing person reports. “He was found on Sept. 18, his birthday, in the creek behind Camden Park. So, he was last seen in Ceredo. We are just looking for answers. Somebody had to have seen him.”

His friend, Antonio Murphy said Frazier was a great man, great father, great brother, great friend and great artist.

“He would do anything for anybody,” he said. “He was one of the best rappers around the Tri-State.”

“He was an artist, he also wrote children’s books. He had a lot of talent,” Givens said.

“Music was his passion and he enjoyed being around his family,” Murphy said. “It was always kids first for him.”

Murphy said that people may not have known he was missing at the time but “if anyone drove past him or saw anything, we want to know.”

“We just want answers,” Givens said. “His mother, Wanda Frazier, would like anyone who knows anything to please come to the candlelight vigil.”

The vigil will be held at the playground at Ninth and Madison streets.

People are asked to bring a candle.They will also be doing a release of balloons in red, Frazier’s favorite color.