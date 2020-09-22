Obituaries – 9/22/2020
Paul Holley
Paul Holley, 72, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Marlana Holley.
Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington, West Virginia, with visitation from 5:30–7 p.m. also at the church. Private family burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
