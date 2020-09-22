September 22, 2020

  • 66°

Obituaries – 9/22/2020

By Obituaries

Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Paul Holley

Paul Holley, 72, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home.

 

He is survived by his wife, Marlana Holley.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington, West Virginia, with visitation from 5:30–7 p.m. also at the church. Private family burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 still ongoing, village and cities are weighing whether to host Trick or Treat. Do you think your locality should have the event?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business