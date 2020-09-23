Coal Grove accident remains under investigation

COAL GROVE — Investigators are still looking into a Coal Grove crash that killed two people last week.

The accident took place around 10 a.m. on Sept. 16 on Pike Street, at Memorial Street, when a Ford F-150, driven eastbound by Woodson Richardson, 74, of Pedro, struck the rear of a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Teddy Bamer, 59, of Ironton.

Richardson was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital, while Bamer was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Trooper Darrin Webb said Richardson’s vehicle was moving at a fast speed when it struck Bamer’s.

Webb said investigators from Columbus will examine the black boxes from the vehicles on Thursday to reconstruct the crash.