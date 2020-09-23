September 23, 2020

  • 52°
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, associate justice for the U.S. Supreme Court, died Friday at age 87. Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. (U.S. Supreme Court photo)

DeWine orders flags lowered to honor Ginsburg

By Staff Reports

Published 12:13 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags at all public buildings flown at half-staff on Saturday until sunset on the date of her interment to honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from complications of pancreatic cancer

“In honor of the life and legacy of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio effective immediately until sunset on the date of her interment,” the text of DeWine’s order read.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 still ongoing, village and cities are weighing whether to host Trick or Treat. Do you think your locality should have the event?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business