Health department reports two more COVID-19 deaths

By Mark Shaffer

On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Health Department has reported that two more people have died from COVID-19.

 

It brings the total deaths due to COVID-19 to 20, with 13 being female and seven being male, ages 52-95.

 

There were 12 new cases reported on Wednesday, seven females and five males, ages 19-75.

 

The total number of cases reported since March 25 is now 652. 540 are out of isolation and the health department continues to monitor 112 cases. They are monitoring 227 people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19. The health department 6,571 tests have been done.

