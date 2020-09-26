OU graduation to be virtual

ATHENS — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University will be holding its fall commencement virtually.

Since the state is discouraging groups of people gathering in large crowds, OU said it developed a virtual plan to recognize and celebrate fall graduates, even in the midst of this unique time when people can’t come together.

“We are very proud of our graduates and want to honor them appropriately,” Ohio University president M. Duane Nellis said. “While spring 2020 graduates opted for an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so, the fall class will celebrate with a virtual recognition ceremony. We have a team of staff members working on plans for a dynamic virtual event that will honor and celebrate our fall graduates.”

The ceremony will be streamed on www.ohio.edu/commencement at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Fall graduates, their friends and family can expect a formal academic ceremony with addresses from select university leaders and special speakers to be announced. The name of each candidate for graduation will be announced during the ceremony.

Students can order their regalia at https://ohio.shopoakhalli.com/. To have it in hand in time for the ceremony on Dec. 12, students should place orders by Nov. 20.

People can follow the Ohio University Commencement website www.ohio.edu/commencement for more updates and an informative FAQ section. In addition, any questions can be sent to commencement@ohio.edu.