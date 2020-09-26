Vigil held in memory of Ironton man

Friends, family seek answers in Treven Frazier’s death

By Austin Johnson

The Ironton Tribune

Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil on Ninth and Madison streets in Ironton on Wednesday to celebrate the life of a man they described as an “energetic, loving person.”

Treven Frazier went missing on Sept. 13 in Huntington, West Virginia and on the evening of Sept. 18, his body was found in a creek behind Camden Park in Ceredo, West Virginia.

“I’ve never met somebody with so much energy and light,” friend, Tierra Troxler, of Ironton, said of him. “He’s a force to be reckoned with.”

Treven’s mother, Wanda Frazier, told the crowd gathered at the vigil, “I would like to thank the entire community of Ironton,” and expressed grace towards the residents and community members.

“I will not stop and I will not give up. The battle begins tomorrow morning,” she said.

Troxler believes his death wasn’t right and says the timeline doesn’t make sense.

Many friends attending the candlelight vigil described Frazier as a “great guy,” “caring,” “loving” and “good with kids.”

Another friend of Frazier, Antonio Murphy, said of Treven, “He stepped in when I needed him the most and I am forever grateful.” He went on to say that Frazier was a father with children and that “we need to raise awareness to find answers.”

Frazier is also known for his music that he produced, friends and relatives say he had passion for his music and “his dreams got caught short.”

Participants were asked to bring a candle and, just around 8 p.m., bundles of balloons were released into the sky as Frazier’s music was played over the speaker.