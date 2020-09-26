Web show, podcast brings stories of people with disabilities to life

COLUMBUS — Ohio DD Talks is the newest web series and podcast launched by the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council. This new podcast and video series features Ohio residents with disabilities, along with disability self-advocates and community leaders, who bring their stories, thoughts and ideas to listeners across the state.

The first episode debuted in June of this year and featured Ohio DD Council members Morgan Gattermeyer, of Butler County, and Dara Walburn, of Athens County, discussing life during COVID-19. Both are self-advocates and shared what they have learned so far during this time of quarantine.

Released every month, the episodes cover topics such as becoming self-advocates, becoming financially independent featuring the Ohio State Treasurer’s office and the importance of direct support professionals.

Additionally, the council is collecting stories related to each episode to hear from individuals with disabilities, their family members and self-advocates around the state.

The web series has hit the ground running and is now also available as a podcast on Apple, Google and Spotify with a growing subscriber base.

For more information on Ohio DD Talks, visit Ohio DD Council’s website.