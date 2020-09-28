Chesapeake BOE to meet on Wednesday
The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday on Zoom.
Supplemental Contracts, a contract with Ohio School Boards Association and personnel matters will be considered.
A link to the live stream will be available on the school’s website.
