September 28, 2020

  • 61°

Chesapeake BOE to meet on Wednesday

By Staff Reports

Published 9:40 am Monday, September 28, 2020

The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday  on Zoom.

Supplemental Contracts, a contract with Ohio School Boards Association and personnel matters will be considered.

A link to the live stream will be available on the school’s website.

