Lady Pointers’ Zornes medalist at D2 sectional golf tournament

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

JACKSON — Abbi Zornes is a real swinger.

Zornes was swinging her golf clubs pretty well on Monday as she fired an 87 to claim medalist honors at the Division II sectional golf tournament at the Franklin Valley Golf Club.

The South Point Lady Pointers’ senior golfer shot rounds of 43 and 44 to finish a stroke ahead of Meigs’ senior Caitlin Cotterill who had rounds of 48 and 40.

South Point freshman Sidnea Belville had a 105 on rounds of 56 and 49. Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ senior Makayla Collins carded a 111 with rounds of 56 and 55.

The Fairland Lady Dragons had a 576-team scored and placed 10th.

Senior Lexi Hall had a 112 on rounds of 52 and 60 to lead the Lady Dragons. Emily Bowen shot 73 and 80 to post a 153 total, Emilee Martin shot 74 and 80 for a 154, and Mallie Williams had a 73 and 84 for 157 score.

Hall, Williams and Bowen are seniors. Martin is a sophomore.

The top three teams and three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Pickaway Country Club in Circleville.

Gallipolis won the district team title with a 399 score, Meigs was second at 404 and Waterford was third at 429.

Besides Zornes, the other two individual golfers advancing to the district are Minford’s Mackenzie Koverman with a 94 and Beaver Eastern’s Lauren Bevins with a 99.