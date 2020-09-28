Obituaries – 9/28/2020

Willy Boggs

Willy Boggs, 71, of Scottown, died Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Boggs.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Verna Thomas

Verna Campbell Thomas, 86, of Proctorville, died on Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Thomas.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Earl Estep

Earl Carl Estep, 75, of Ironton, died Friday Sept. 25, 2020 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expresses to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Barry DePriest

Barry Dean DePriest, 57, of Wheelersburg, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Kearns officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Leala Davis

Leala Rebell Davis, 76, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Michael Brown

Michael Phillip Brown, 43, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Brown family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net