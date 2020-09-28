Scoreboard
Major League Baseball
Postseason Schedule
& Results
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Note: Times are broadcast air times; game times not available.
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2), 5 p.m. (TBS)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 4 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2)
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland
Minnesota vs. Houston
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston (Greinke 3-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 6-1), 2 p.m. (ABC)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston at Minnesota (Berríos 5-4), 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Houston at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0)
Cleveland vs. New York Yankees
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees (Happ 2-2 or Garcia 3-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2)
National League
(Broadcast TBA)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta vs. CINCINNATI
Wednesday, Sept. 30: CINCINNATI (Bauer 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), noon (ESPN)
Thursday, Oct. 1: CINCINNATI (4-6) at Atlanta
x-Friday, Oct. 2: CINCINNATI at Atlanta
Chicago Cubs vs. Miami
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-5 or Darvish 8-3), 2 p.m. (ABC)
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3 or Hendricks 6-5)
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs
San Diego vs. St. Louis
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis at San Diego (Lamet 3-1), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis at San Diego
x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis at San Diego
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner
Oakland-Chicago White Sox winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner
National League
San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego-St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS)
Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-CINCINNATI winner
At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta- CINCINNATI winner (FS1 or MLB)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta- CINCINNATI (FS1 or MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta- CINCINNATI vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta- CINCINNATI vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta- CINCINNATI (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
At San Diego
(All Games on TBS)
Sunday. Oct. 11:
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
x-Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
National League
At Arlington, Texas
(Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
x-Sunday, Oct. 18:
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
At Arlington, Texas
(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Saturday, Oct. 24:
x-Sunday, Oct. 25:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:
AP football poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (55) 2-0 1542 1
2. Alabama (3) 1-0 1473 2
3. Florida 1-0 1324 5
4. Georgia 1-0 1310 4
5. Notre Dame 2-0 1231 7
6. Ohio St. (4) 0-0 1169 –
7. Auburn 1-0 1133 8
8. Miami 3-0 1045 12
9. Texas 2-0 862 8
10. Penn St. 0-0 840 –
11. UCF 2-0 743 13
12. North Carolina 1-0 734 11
13. Texas A&M 1-0 705 10
14. Oregon 0-0 651 –
15. Cincinnati 2-0 646 14
16. Mississippi St. 1-0 590 –
17. Oklahoma St. 2-0 555 15
18. Oklahoma 1-1 535 3
19. Wisconsin 0-0 510 –
20. LSU 0-1 401 6
21. Tennessee 1-0 377 16
22. BYU 2-0 295 18
23. Michigan 0-0 277 –
24. Pittsburgh 3-0 248 21
25. Memphis 1-0 196 17
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.
USA Today poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 27, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (42) 2-0 1194 1
2. Alabama (4) 1-0 1144 2
3. Florida 1-0 1038 6
4. Georgia 1-0 1006 3
5. Notre Dame 2-0 971 7
6. Ohio State (2) 0-0 890 10
7. Auburn 1-0 889 8
8. Miami 3-0 795 14
9. Texas 2-0 745 9
10. Penn State 0-0 589 13
11. North Carolina 1-0 578 12
12. Central Florida 2-0 577 15
13. Texas A&M 1-0 561 11
14. Mississippi St. 1-0 492 NR
15. Cincinnati 2-0 480 16
16. Oklahoma 1-1 473 3
17. LSU 0-1 445 5
18. Wisconsin 0-0 438 17
19. Oklahoma St. 2-0 374 18
20. Tennessee 1-0 321 21
21. Michigan 0-0 271 19
22. Brigham Young 2-0 260 23
23. Virginia Tech 1-0 215 24
24. Memphis 1-0 210 20
25. Pittsburgh 3-0 179 NR
Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 108; Minnesota (0-0) 106; SMU (3-0) 46; Kansas State (1-1) 33; Iowa (0-0) 32; Virginia (1-0) 29; Baylor (1-0) 25; Marshall (2-0) 22; Kentucky (0-1) 17; Arkansas St. (1-1) 16; Boston College (2-0) 9; South Carolina (0-1) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (2-1) 3; Coastal Carolina (2-0) 3; Army (2-1) 3; Louisiana Tech (2-0) 2; Mississippi (0-1) 1.
Reds beat Twins 5-3 in season finale; face Braves in playoffs
