Boil water advisory issued for some Coal Grove customers

COAL GROVE — A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for some customers in the Coal Grove water system.

The advisory will begin at Warren Hill (Zoar Hill) and continue out County Road 6.

According to the village, a water system depressurized due to repair of a line break on Wednesday. Once work is completed, lab test will be conducted and, if clear, the advisory will be lifted.

Those under the advisory are advised to bring water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using.

Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.