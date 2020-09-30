Lady Hornets serve up OVC volleyball win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Maybe the Coal Grove Lady Hornets should open up their own restaurant. They seem to do really well with serving.

Using a strong serving game, the Lady Hornets downed the South Point Lady Pointers in an Ohio Valley Conference volleyball game on Tuesday, 25-15, 25-18, 22-25 and 28-26.

“We had some really nice service runs tonight,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron.

“South Point hustled after everything we hit, but our serves are what won the game. The girls stayed focused and came away with the win.”

The Lady Hornets had an outstanding team effort led by Kaleigh Murphy with 19 points and 12 kills while Kylie Montgomery had 19 points and 5 kills.

Jaidyn Griffith got 17 points and 6 kills, Maddie Hensley had 16 points and Addi Dillow had 13 points and 10 kills.

“We had a rough 12 days with players out due to quarantine. This is game 10 and this makes line-up number 10,” said Damron.

“We are ready for the second half of the season to get started. We are just glad to have this season and hope to do well this second half.”