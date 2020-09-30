Man faces 100 counts of rape

If found guilty on all counts, could spend rest of life in prison

A Pedro man is facing 100 charges of first-degree rape of one victim and one count of third-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition of a second victim.

The Lawrence County Grand Jury indicted Larry D. Reed Jr. 38, on Sept. 25 on the 101 charges.

If found guilty on all the charges, Reed could spend the rest of his life in prison since in Ohio, the penalty for first-degree rape is 3–10 years in prison. The penalty for third-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition up to 60 days in jail.

Reed has been held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $1 million bond since his arrest on Aug. 20. He had been investigated after a parent told the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office that Reed had inappropriately touched her child while at his residence in Pedro. She also said that her daughter’s friend confided in her that she had been sexually molested by Reed over the past four to five years at his residence.

Investigators and deputies conducted emergency interviews with both female juveniles. In the interviews, the juveniles reported inappropriate touching of one female, age 15, on one occasion, and multiple counts of sexual conduct with the other female, age 14, over several years.

An interview was conducted with Reed and investigators said made he admitted to the accusations.