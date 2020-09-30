Philabaun sparks Lady Flyers’ win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Philabaum was more like Feel Da Bomb!

Although the St. Joseph may not have been on top of their game, freshman Addie Philabaum was blowing it up with her best effort of the season as she sparked the Lady Flyers to a 4-2 soccer win over the Northwest Lady Mohawks on Wednesday.

Philabaun had two assists and a goal as the Lady Flyers improved to 9-3.

“It wasn’t pretty but it was still a notch in the win column,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Dan Blair. “Philabaun really stepped up and shined tonight.”

Laiken Unger got the Lady Flyers on the scoreboard first with an unassisted goal as she blasted a shot from 25 yards out at the 31:31 mark of the first half.

Shots were at a premium as St. Joseph had three while Northwest was limited to just one.

But besides Unger’s shot, Emma Whaley had a scoring shot from 5 yards out thanks to a bullet pass from Philabaun between a couple of defenders that gave St. Joseph a 2-0 lead at the 8:22 mark.

In the second half, Northwest scored at the 18:14 mark during a wild scrambled between players in front of the goal.

But Philabaun and Bella Whaley teamed up two minutes later as Philabaun sent a wide pass to Whaley who found the back of the net for a 3-1 lead.

Philabaun got a goal with 3:10 to play as she got help from Chloe Sheridan who shot her a pass and it was 4-1.

Northwest managed to score with 1:20 to play as Ellie Curtis got an unassisted goal.

Lady Flyers’ goalkeeper Riley Daniels had three saves and St. Joseph had nine total shots on goal.

Northwest had four saves and four shots on goal.

St. Joseph host Fairland at 10 a.m. on Saturday.