Rally on the highway

Trump supporters to drive through Tri-State on Saturday; Biden supporters to gather in South Point

Trump supporters will take their rally to the road on Saturday to go through all three states in the Tri-State.

The event begins with a concert by the Jimmy Lundy Band at 1 p.m. behind the McDonald’s in Proctorville. The band plays classic country and classic rock music.

At 3 p.m. the 61-mile trip will begin with vehicles leaving from the parking lot of the Proctorville Kroger and heading to West Virginia via the 31st Street bridge onto Route 60.

The rally will then enter I-64 at the 29th Street intersection and head west and take the 17th Street bridge exit to Route 52 towards Ironton. They will then take the Ashland, Kentucky bridge and head to Cannonsburg, Kentucky on U.S. 60. At the I-64 exit, the rally heads east back to West Virginia.

Supporters can join the rally anywhere along the route.

Drivers are asked to keep their vehicles in a single line in the right lane throughout the trip and to have headlights and hazard lights on.

Vehicles are asked to remain as close as possible while in line, not pass other vehicles in the procession and to follow speed limits.

Participants are asked not to decorate the hoods of their vehicles so as to not block the driver’s view.

They are also asked not to throw anything from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, are set to host an event of their own on the same day.

A Ridin’ with Biden rally will take place in South Point, from 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, across from the STEM+M school on Solida Road.