Thomas medalist as Dragons win D2 sectional golf title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

McDERMOTT — The Fairland Dragons are tournament champions for the second time in less than a week.

Fresh off their fifth straight Ohio Valley Conference golf championship last Friday, the Dragons captured the Division 2 sectional golf title on Wednesday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.

Led by senior Clayton Thomas who shot a 71 to take medalist honors, the Dragons had a 315 team score to win a third straight sectional crown.

Fairland was followed by Gallipolis at 327, the Chesapeake Panthers at 330, Wheelersburg 333 and Piketon 364.

Thomas — who was the OVC tournament medalist — had rounds of 35 and 36 and he shot a one-under par. Thomas shared sectional medalist honors last season with Waverly’s Conner Heffner as each shot a 75.

Landon Roberts shot a 74 on identical rounds of 37, Cameron Mayo had an 82 as he shot 38 and 44, Kyle Slone went 42 and 46 for an 88 while Alex Rogers posted a 94 with rounds of 45 and 49.

The top five teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the district tournament Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Crown Hill Golf Club in Circleville.

Chesapeake advanced led by junior Christian Hall and senior Jacob Lemley.

Hall shot a 78 with rounds of 36 and 42 and Lemley just one shot back on rounds of 40 and 39.

Jackson Stephens carded 43 and 40 for an 83 total, Jackson McComas went 43 and 47 for a 90 while Carter Collins shot 46 and 49 for a 95 score.

Individuals who qualified included the South Point Pointers junior Brayden Sexton who shot an 85 with rounds of 43 and 42.

Others qualifying were Kameron Maple of Oak Hill at 76, Ben Flanders of Waverly at 80, and Minford’s duo of Caleb Stockham at 87 and Reece Lauder at 89.