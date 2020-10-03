Chamber of Commerce, Armstrong to host virtual forums for candidates

SOUTH POINT — The Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Armstrong, will host two virtual forums Tuesday and Thursday, in which candidates running for election in Lawrence County will answer questions from community members.

Sarah Simmons, publisher of Ironton Publications, will moderate.

Candidates will participate in virtual live interviews that will be recorded and later posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lawrencecountycofc and on the Chamber’s website at https://lawrencecc.org/index.html.

Each participant will have approximately 10 minutes to speak. Interviews will be available for viewing until Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

County candidates will be interviewed starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and state candidates will be interviewed starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Questions may be submitted by email to shirley@lawrencecountyohio.org or by mail to the Chamber at 216 Collins Ave., South Point, OH 45680. Please include the candidate’s name, your name and city, and the question.

For more information, contact the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce office at 740-377-4550.