Flyers blank Dragons for another shutout

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Everyone has a favorite number. It seems everyone for the St. Joseph Flyers prefers the number “zero.”

The Flyers blanked the Fairland Dragons 7-0 on Saturday in a non-league soccer game to give them eight shutouts in 13 games this season.

The offense didn’t have much trouble scoring led by Zachary Johnson who had three goals and J.C. Damron with two.

Bryce Balestra and Tommy Sheridan each scored a goal while Balestra, Damron, Zachary Johnson, Jared Johnson and Brady Medinger all had an assist for the Flyers (12-0-1).

St. Joseph goalkeeper Jimmy Mahlmeister had three saves as Fairland managed only six shots with three on goal.

The Flyers had 33 shots with 23 on goal. They also had 12 fouls, one offside penalty and 11 corner kicks. Fairland had 11 fouls.

The Flyers host Portsmouth Clay at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in their final Southern Ohio Conference game.

St. Joseph has locked up the SOC 1 title with a 4-0-1 record.