Lady Pointers shake off rust to blank Blue Angels in OVC

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The South Point Lady Pointers had not played a soccer game in over two weeks, but they were still able to shut out the Gallipolis Blue Angels on Thursday, 2-0.

Pointers coach Erin Jenkins said she “was very pleased with how (her team) played” and spoke highly of forward Elaysia Wilburn who scored the team’s first goal of the night in the first half.

“She has stepped up big time for us the last few games,” Jenkins said.

Wilburn’s goal in the first half made it her third time this season kicking a go ahead goal that would eventually be the game winner.

Bridget Hern also had a goal in the first half that was assisted by Kylee Ellison. Ellison assisted on Wilburn’s goal as well.

The Lady Pointers used the second half for defense as they secured the win with the help of Whitney Mckenzie’s 16 saves on the night.

Sarah Roach sured up the middle of the field making it difficult to make clean passes and winning 50/50 balls through the air.

Jenkins summed it up saying, “My offense won the game for us the first half and our defense stepped up in the second half to secure the win.”

South Point 2 0 = 2

Gallipolis 0 0 = 0

Goals – SP: Elaysia Wilburn 1, Bridget Horn 1

Assists – SP: Kylee Ellison 2

Saves – SP: Whitney McKenzie 16