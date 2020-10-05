Associated Press Ohio & Kentucky High School Football Polls

Ohio H.S. poll

This is the final Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday. First place votes are in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts.

1, Pickerington Central (16) 6-0 193

2, West Chester Lakota West (1 6-0 152

3, Dublin Coffman (1) 6-0 145

4, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 5-1 139

5, Clayton Northmont (1) 6-0 110

6, Mentor 5-1 109

6, Perrysburg 6-0 109

8, Springfield 5-1 54

9, Cincinnati Princeton 5-1 50

10, Cincinnati St. Xavier 4-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts.

1, Akron Hoban (16) 5-0 187

2, Toledo Central Catholic 4-0 148

3, Avon 6-0 126

4, Massillon Perry 6-0 114

5, Westerville South (1) 5-0 105

6, Massillon Washington 5-1 103

7, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 6-0 96

8, Piqua (1) 6-0 75

9, Hudson 6-0 62

10, Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 31. 12, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts.

1, Chardon (11) 6-0 189

2, Bellbrook (3) 6-0 160

3, Hamilton Badin (2) 6-0 133

4, Canfield (1) 6-0 131

5, Streetsboro 6-0 117

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 109

7, Thornville Sheridan (1) 6-0 83

8, Col. St. Francis DeSales (2) 5-1 78

9, Trotwood-Madison 3-0 22

10, New Philadelphia 5-1 21‡

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Aurora 18. 12, Columbus Bishop Hartley 17. 13, Hamilton Ross 15.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts.

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6) 6-0 158

2, St. Clairsville (8) 6-0 50

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 6-0 134

4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 132

5, Bellevue 6-0 112

6, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 92

7, Canal Fulton Northwest 6-0 85

8, Waverly 6-0 73

9, Shelby (1) 6-0 63

10, Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Byesville Meadowbrook 22. 11, Poland Seminary 22. 13, Cincinnati McNicholas 15. 13, Perry 15.

DIVISION V

Team Record Pts.

1, Kirtland (15) 5-0 201

2, Ironton (2) 6-0 178

3, Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 144

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 6-0 131

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 114

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 6-0 103

7, Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 96

8, Wheelersburg 5-1 50

9, Tontogany Otsego 6-0 48

10, Gahanna Col. Academy 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Brookville 13.

DIVISION VI

Team Record Pts.

1, Coldwater (14) 6-0 193

2, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 6-0 155

3, Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 152

4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 6-0 128

5, Archbold (1) 6-0 108

6, Wickliffe 6-0 103

7, N. Robinson Colonel Crawford 6-0 71

8, Frankfort Adena 6-0 70

9, Centerburg 6-0 56

10, Mogadore 4-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Northwood 13.

DIVISION VII

Team Record Pts.

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 6-0 209

2, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 6-0 165

3, Glouster Trimble 6-0 150

4, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 119

5, Ft. Loramie 5-1 109

6, Malvern 6-0 07

7, Lima Perry 6-0 63

8, Warren John F. Kennedy 4-2 49

9, Norwalk St. Paul 5-1 24

10, Leetonia 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. 12, Lucas 15. 13, Hamilton New Miami 14. 13, Howard East Knox 14.

Kentucky prep poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Paintsville (10) 4-0 143 2

2. Pikeville (5) 3-1 129 1

3. Newport Central Catholic – 3-0 114 4

4. Lou. Holy Cross – 4-0 89 T6

5. Bethlehem – 4-0 88 5

6. Lou. Ky. Country Day – 2-1 82 3

7. Crittenden Co. – 3-1 72 T6

8. Dayton – 4-0 29 NR

9. Williamsburg – 0-2 23 10

10. Sayre – 4-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Raceland 12. Nicholas Co. 10. Pineville 8. Campbellsville 5. Bishop Brossart 4. Eminence 3.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (12) 4-0 147 1

2. Lex. Christian (3) 4-0 135 2

3. Breathitt Co. – 3-0 100 4

4. Mayfield – 3-1 97 5

5. Beechwood – 2-2 85 3

6. Owensboro Catholic – 4-0 80 6

7. Danville – 3-0 71 7

8. West Carter – 4-0 55 8

9. Caldwell Co. – 2-2 24 9

10. Hancock Co. – 4-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 8. Murray 8. Walton-Verona 3.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Belfry (11) 3-1 144 1

2. Elizabethtown (2) 4-0 126 2

3. Ashland Blazer (2) 2-0 111 4

4. Lou. DeSales – 2-1 105 3

5. Bardstown – 4-0 98 5

6. Russell – 4-0 74 6

7. Paducah Tilghman – 3-1 52 8

8. Lou. Christian Academy – 2-2 32 9

9. Rockcastle Co. – 3-1 25 NR

(tie) Mercer Co. – 2-1 25 10

Others receiving votes: Bell Co. 21. Glasgow 7. Taylor Co. 5.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (14) 4-0 149 1

2. Boyle Co. (1) 3-0 133 2

3. Lou. Central – 2-0 109 3

4. Franklin Co. – 2-0 97 4

5. Corbin – 2-1 88 5

6. Lex. Catholic – 2-1 76 6

7. Knox Central – 2-1 46 7

8. Lincoln Co. – 4-0 28 NR

9. Letcher County Central – 4-0 27 NR

10. Wayne Co. – 1-2 24 8

Others receiving votes: Hopkinsville 18. Calloway Co. 8. Russell Co. 7. Lou. Waggener 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. Hopkins Co. Central 1. John Hardin 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (10) 4-0 138 1

2. South Warren (2) 3-0 131 3

3. Frederick Douglass (3) 2-1 109 T4

4. Bowling Green – 2-1 102 2

5. Owensboro – 4-0 92 T4

6. Scott Co. – 4-0 87 6

7. Southwestern – 4-0 63 7

8. South Oldham – 3-0 50 8

9. Highlands – 2-2 21 10

10. Pulaski Co. – 3-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 7. Conner 6. North Bullitt 4. Graves Co. 3. Collins 1. Christian Co. 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (15) 3-0 150 1

2. North Hardin – 4-0 135 2

3. Lou. Male – 2-1 114 3

4. Lou. DuPont Manual – 2-1 107 4

5. McCracken County – 4-0 91 5

6. Lou. St. Xavier – 0-2 59 6

7. Lex. Bryan Station – 3-1 53 9

8. Lou. Ballard – 1-1 52 8

9. Simon Kenton – 2-2 27 7

10. Dixie Heights – 2-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 12. Henderson Co. 2. Campbell Co. 2. Lou. Fern Creek 1.