Associated Press Ohio & Kentucky High School Football Polls
Ohio H.S. poll
This is the final Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday. First place votes are in parenthesis:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts.
1, Pickerington Central (16) 6-0 193
2, West Chester Lakota West (1 6-0 152
3, Dublin Coffman (1) 6-0 145
4, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 5-1 139
5, Clayton Northmont (1) 6-0 110
6, Mentor 5-1 109
6, Perrysburg 6-0 109
8, Springfield 5-1 54
9, Cincinnati Princeton 5-1 50
10, Cincinnati St. Xavier 4-2 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts.
1, Akron Hoban (16) 5-0 187
2, Toledo Central Catholic 4-0 148
3, Avon 6-0 126
4, Massillon Perry 6-0 114
5, Westerville South (1) 5-0 105
6, Massillon Washington 5-1 103
7, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 6-0 96
8, Piqua (1) 6-0 75
9, Hudson 6-0 62
10, Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 49
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 31. 12, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts.
1, Chardon (11) 6-0 189
2, Bellbrook (3) 6-0 160
3, Hamilton Badin (2) 6-0 133
4, Canfield (1) 6-0 131
5, Streetsboro 6-0 117
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 109
7, Thornville Sheridan (1) 6-0 83
8, Col. St. Francis DeSales (2) 5-1 78
9, Trotwood-Madison 3-0 22
10, New Philadelphia 5-1 21‡
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Aurora 18. 12, Columbus Bishop Hartley 17. 13, Hamilton Ross 15.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts.
1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6) 6-0 158
2, St. Clairsville (8) 6-0 50
3, Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 6-0 134
4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 132
5, Bellevue 6-0 112
6, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 92
7, Canal Fulton Northwest 6-0 85
8, Waverly 6-0 73
9, Shelby (1) 6-0 63
10, Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Byesville Meadowbrook 22. 11, Poland Seminary 22. 13, Cincinnati McNicholas 15. 13, Perry 15.
DIVISION V
Team Record Pts.
1, Kirtland (15) 5-0 201
2, Ironton (2) 6-0 178
3, Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 144
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 6-0 131
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 114
6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 6-0 103
7, Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 96
8, Wheelersburg 5-1 50
9, Tontogany Otsego 6-0 48
10, Gahanna Col. Academy 5-1 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Brookville 13.
DIVISION VI
Team Record Pts.
1, Coldwater (14) 6-0 193
2, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 6-0 155
3, Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 152
4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 6-0 128
5, Archbold (1) 6-0 108
6, Wickliffe 6-0 103
7, N. Robinson Colonel Crawford 6-0 71
8, Frankfort Adena 6-0 70
9, Centerburg 6-0 56
10, Mogadore 4-1 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Northwood 13.
DIVISION VII
Team Record Pts.
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 6-0 209
2, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 6-0 165
3, Glouster Trimble 6-0 150
4, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 119
5, Ft. Loramie 5-1 109
6, Malvern 6-0 07
7, Lima Perry 6-0 63
8, Warren John F. Kennedy 4-2 49
9, Norwalk St. Paul 5-1 24
10, Leetonia 5-1 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. 12, Lucas 15. 13, Hamilton New Miami 14. 13, Howard East Knox 14.
Kentucky prep poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Paintsville (10) 4-0 143 2
2. Pikeville (5) 3-1 129 1
3. Newport Central Catholic – 3-0 114 4
4. Lou. Holy Cross – 4-0 89 T6
5. Bethlehem – 4-0 88 5
6. Lou. Ky. Country Day – 2-1 82 3
7. Crittenden Co. – 3-1 72 T6
8. Dayton – 4-0 29 NR
9. Williamsburg – 0-2 23 10
10. Sayre – 4-0 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Raceland 12. Nicholas Co. 10. Pineville 8. Campbellsville 5. Bishop Brossart 4. Eminence 3.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Somerset (12) 4-0 147 1
2. Lex. Christian (3) 4-0 135 2
3. Breathitt Co. – 3-0 100 4
4. Mayfield – 3-1 97 5
5. Beechwood – 2-2 85 3
6. Owensboro Catholic – 4-0 80 6
7. Danville – 3-0 71 7
8. West Carter – 4-0 55 8
9. Caldwell Co. – 2-2 24 9
10. Hancock Co. – 4-0 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 8. Murray 8. Walton-Verona 3.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Belfry (11) 3-1 144 1
2. Elizabethtown (2) 4-0 126 2
3. Ashland Blazer (2) 2-0 111 4
4. Lou. DeSales – 2-1 105 3
5. Bardstown – 4-0 98 5
6. Russell – 4-0 74 6
7. Paducah Tilghman – 3-1 52 8
8. Lou. Christian Academy – 2-2 32 9
9. Rockcastle Co. – 3-1 25 NR
(tie) Mercer Co. – 2-1 25 10
Others receiving votes: Bell Co. 21. Glasgow 7. Taylor Co. 5.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (14) 4-0 149 1
2. Boyle Co. (1) 3-0 133 2
3. Lou. Central – 2-0 109 3
4. Franklin Co. – 2-0 97 4
5. Corbin – 2-1 88 5
6. Lex. Catholic – 2-1 76 6
7. Knox Central – 2-1 46 7
8. Lincoln Co. – 4-0 28 NR
9. Letcher County Central – 4-0 27 NR
10. Wayne Co. – 1-2 24 8
Others receiving votes: Hopkinsville 18. Calloway Co. 8. Russell Co. 7. Lou. Waggener 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. Hopkins Co. Central 1. John Hardin 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (10) 4-0 138 1
2. South Warren (2) 3-0 131 3
3. Frederick Douglass (3) 2-1 109 T4
4. Bowling Green – 2-1 102 2
5. Owensboro – 4-0 92 T4
6. Scott Co. – 4-0 87 6
7. Southwestern – 4-0 63 7
8. South Oldham – 3-0 50 8
9. Highlands – 2-2 21 10
10. Pulaski Co. – 3-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 7. Conner 6. North Bullitt 4. Graves Co. 3. Collins 1. Christian Co. 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (15) 3-0 150 1
2. North Hardin – 4-0 135 2
3. Lou. Male – 2-1 114 3
4. Lou. DuPont Manual – 2-1 107 4
5. McCracken County – 4-0 91 5
6. Lou. St. Xavier – 0-2 59 6
7. Lex. Bryan Station – 3-1 53 9
8. Lou. Ballard – 1-1 52 8
9. Simon Kenton – 2-2 27 7
10. Dixie Heights – 2-2 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 12. Henderson Co. 2. Campbell Co. 2. Lou. Fern Creek 1.
