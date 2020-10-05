Browns allowed 12,000 fans for Colts game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns can have 12,000 fans — double the number from their first two games — inside FirstEnergy Stadium for this week’s home game against Indianapolis.

The team is being granted the increase by the Ohio Department of Health, which informed the team of its decision on Monday in an email to the organization.

The Browns had hoped to get more fans after successful games against Cincinnati and Washington. The state initially granted the team a variance to allow fans, and the Browns implemented strict safety protocols

Several NFL teams aren’t allowing any fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, the Browns beat the Dallas Cowboys in front of 25,021 fans at AT&T Stadium.