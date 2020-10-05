Morning Pointe hosts law enforcement parade for assisted living residents

The Lantern at Morning Pointe, like many assisted living facilities, has had to make plenty of changes this year in the pursuit of keeping its residents safe. However, that isn’t to say they still can’t have fun.

Community Relations director Tammy Muffley spearheaded an event Wednesday that brought smiles to the faces of both the facility’s residents and local law enforcement. The facility organized an event that saw a parade of local law enforcement drive through the grounds with residents waving from both inside and outside of the facility.

The officers were shown appreciation in the form of free boxed lunches, which were decorated by the residents, including dessert, crafted by Morning Pointe’s Food Services director Brad Nolan. The Russell Rotary Club helped by directing traffic.