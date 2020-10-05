Obituaries – 10/05/2020

Marilyn Moss

Marilyn Moss, 76, of LaVergne, Tennessee, formerly of Chesapeake, died Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held 12:30–1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Dane Wilds

Dane Wilds, 73, of Ironton, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Gail (Lewis) Wilds.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Billy Markins and Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850 of Ironton. Visitation will be Monday evening 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.

