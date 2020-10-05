Zornes medalist but Gallipolis wins girls’ OVC golf title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

McDERMOTT — The Gallipolis Blue Angels did it as a team. Abbi Zornes did it on her own.

Gallipolis won the Ohio Valley Conference girls’ golf tournament team championship last Thursday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club, but South Point Lady Pointers’ senior golfer Abbi Zornes came away as the individual winner.

Zornes had a 48 over the par 36 course to claim medalist honors by two strokes over the Gallipolis due of Addy Burk and Jordan Blaine.

Zornes, Burk and Blaine were named All-OVC along with Sidnea Belville of South Point and Lilly Rees and Avery Minton of Gallipolis.

Gallipolis had a 207-team score followed by South Point with a 237, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets at 258 and Fairland with a 261.

Ironton had only three golfers and was not eligible for the team title.

Ohio Valley Conference

Girls’ Golf Tournament

Thursday, Oct. 1

Portsmouth Elks Country Club

Par 36 Front 9 Holes

Team Scores

Gallipolis 207

South Point 237

Coal Grove 258

Fairland 261

Ironton NTS

—————

All-Conference

Abbi Zornes, South Point 48

Addy Burk, Gallipolis 50

Jordan Blaine, Gallipolis 50

Sidnea Belville, South Point 52

Lilly Rees, Gallipolis 52

Avery Minton, Gallipolis 55

—————

Individual Team Scoring

Gallipolis: Addy Burk 50, Jordan Blaine 50, Lilly Rees 52, Avery Minton 55, Kyler Cook 59, Rylea Weaver 61.

South Point: Abbi Zornes 48, Sidnea Belville 52, Brianna Stokley 67, Sarah Stokley 70, Reagan Hale 72.

Coal Grove: Emily Horn 58, Elli Holmes 61, Abby Collins 68, Addisyn Wood 71, Carly Robinson 71.

Fairland: Lexi Hall 61, Mallie Williams 62, Emilee Martin 69, Emma Marshall 69, Gracie Allen 72.

Ironton: Makayla Collins 59, Mary Lackey 67, Meredith Humphrey 68.