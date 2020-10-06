LEDC to receive $600,000 EPA grant

The U.S. EPA has awarded the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) a $600,000 Brownfields assessment grant award. The grant will be utilized towards a variety of environmental assessment initiatives for applicable properties in Lawrence County.

LEDC is the county’s Economic Development Authority and works consistently to capitalize on new economic opportunities for the county. Through this grant, the ability to rehabilitate existing properties in the county for reuse offers a competitive advantage when marketing to new businesses. This achievement for Ironton, and the county, was made possible through the joint efforts of both Ralph Kline of the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization and the leadership of the Lawrence County Port Authority.

LEDC executive director Bill Dingus said he saw this as a major victory for the county.

“Through this grant, LEDC will be able to have major studies performed on properties, that can then be remediated and reused for a variety of purposes,” Dingus said. “These initiatives are imperative towards ensuring a site has been remediated of any, and all, environmental issues. We look forward to utilizing this grant for the greatest benefit of Lawrence County.”

In accordance with the announcement, LEDC will be hosting the Brownfield Assessment Grant application on their website. LEDC encourages those who believe their sites to be applicable to submit their property for review.

To access and submit the application form, go to www.ledcorp.org for more information.