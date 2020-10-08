Balestra, Johnson key Flyers win over Russell

Jim Walker

FLATWOODS, Ky. — Forget A to Z. The St. Joseph Flyers were good from B to Z.

Bryce Balestra and Zachary Johnson combined for five goals as the Flyers blanked the Russell Red Devils 7-0 in a non-league soccer game on Wednesday.

Balestra scored three goals and had four assists while Zachary Johnson had two goals and two assists as the Flyers improved to 14-0-1 on the season with 10 shutouts.

J.C. Damron and Matt Sheridan each scored a goal for the Flyers to complete the scoring.

The defense limited Russell to just 12 shots with eight on goal. Flyers’ goalkeeper Jimmy Mahlmeister had all eight saves.

The Flyers had 18 shots with nine on goal with seven fouls, two offside penalties and six corner kicks. The Red Devils had three fouls and four corner kicks.

Russell goalkeeper Caleb Stiles had two saves.

St. Joseph visits Western on Tuesday and host Belpre on Thursday in the regular season finale.