Gallipolis edges Fairland for D2 district golf title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CIRCLEVILLE — The third time proved to be the charm for the Gallipolis Blue Devils.

The Fairland Dragons had beaten the Blue Devils to win the Ohio Valley Conference golf championship and then followed that with the Division 2 sectional golf title.

But the Dragons couldn’t get the hat-trick as Gallipolis pulled off the upset with a 341 score to win the event at the Crown Hill Golf Club and qualify for the state tournament.

The Dragons were second by just two strokes. The Chesapeake Panthers posted a 363 score and were fifth as a team.

Fairland’s Clayton Thomas had a 77 on rounds of 38 and 39 while Landon Roberts went 38 and 40 for a 78 to lead the Dragons and as the duo finished second and third in the individual standings.

The Dragons’ Cameron Mayo had a 90 as he shot 41 and 49, Kyle Slone went 47 and 51 for a 98 and Alex Rogers had an even 100 on rounds of 51 and 49.

Christian Hall shot 42 and 44 for an 86 total to lead the Panthers. Jacob Lemley with a 90 on rounds of 44 and 46 while Jackson Stephens was one shot behind on rounds of 48 and 43.

Jackson McComas shot a pair of 48s for a 96 score and Dawson Boston went 56 and 52 for a 108 total.

South Point’s Brayden Sexton shot identical rounds of 47 for a 94 total.

Wheelersburg’s Trevin Mault was the individual medalist with a 74.

McDERMOTT — In the Division 3 district tournament on Tuesday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club, Daulton McDonald of Manchester shot a 74 to take medalist honors and advance to the state tournament.

West Union shot 328 as a team to qualify for the state tournament.

The Coal Grove Hornets’ Keegan Shultz came in at 93 with rounds of 45 and 48. Drey Osborne was at 95 with 50 and 45 scores, Mason Frasier had a 114 on rounds of 58 and 56 while Jacob Holmes went 63 and 60 for a 123.

The Hornets had a team score of 394 to finish ninth overall.

St. Joseph Flyers’ Matthew Sheridan shot a 93 on rounds of 47 and 46. Teammate Jimmy Mahlmeister shot 50 and 53 for a 103 total.