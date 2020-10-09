24th COVID-19 death reported in Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Health Department has reported the 24th death, a male, from COVID-19 on Friday. They also reported two children have the coronavirus including a four-year-old.

“We are deeply saddened to report another COVID-19-related death,” the department said on its Facebook page. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this individual.”

That makes nine males and 15 females, from ages 52-95, that have died from COVID-19 since Aug. 13.

The health department reported that eight new positive cases, including two children, on Friday. The cases included five females and three males, ages 4–80.

There are 88 people hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Since March 25, there have been 791 cases. The health department is following 94 cases and 697 people are out of isolation. They are monitoring 175 people who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

7,006 tests have been done to date.