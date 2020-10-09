Obituaries – 10/09/2020

Mary Dickess

May 17, 1933–Oct. 6, 2020

Mary Jean Dickess, 87, of Ironton, died Oct. 6, 2020, at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

Mary was born on May 17, 1933, to the late Samuel and Nancy Adams of Ironton.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Emerson and Samuel Adams Jr.; her husband of 45 years, Clyde Dickess; her daughter, Vicki Thacker; and three grandchildren, Ginger Musick, Michael Hanshaw and C.J. Haas.

She was deeply loved and cared for by her daughter, Kimberly (Charlie) Haas; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Dickess; and grandchildren Jeremy Dickess, Jason (Kristina) Dickess, Charliegh Haas, and great grandsons, Isaac and JJ Dickess.

Early in life, Mary worked for Head Start and later volunteered at Lawrence County General Hospital. She also participated in the Foster Grandparent Program before complications with dementia forced her to retire.

She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

Mary enjoyed sitting on her porch, reading, and secretly marking library books so she wouldn’t check out the same book twice. Her love for her grandchildren was unmatched.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Harbor Healthcare and Community Hospice Care Center for the wonderful care they took of their mother. Their kindness will never be forgotten.

Private funeral services were held.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, was honored to help the Dickess family with arrangements.

John Musgrave

Dec. 21, 1948–Oct. 7, 2020

John W. Musgrave, 71, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital in Muskogee, Oklahoma, after furiously and courageously battling his diabetic war for a good portion of his adult life.

The Lawrence County native was born Dec. 21, 1948, a son of the late Bill and Jean Musgrave, of Willow Wood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved Aunt Beulah “Boots” Musgrave Hern, of Cheshire.

John was a 1966 graduate of Symmes Valley High School and held a large variety of jobs spanning his lifetime.

He enjoyed visiting family and friends and loved attending and helping the City Mission Church in Ironton, especially on Thanksgiving Day delivering traditional dinners to those in need.

He was passionate about classic cars, enjoyed cooking, watching movies, and his fur baby, Oy Boy.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carla Long Musgrave, Muskogee, Oklahoma,; his brother, Dan (Brenda) Musgrave, of Cheshire; his brother, Harry (Cheri) Musgrave, of Chesapeake; his son, Robert E. (Kristen) Allen, Jr., of Muskogee, Oklahoma; two grandchildren: Paige Allen and Savanna Allen , both of Muskogee, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Teresa Rogers (widow of Lawrence Rogers), of Ironton; brother-in-law Terry (Tracey) Long, of Kitts Hill; Dale Long of Pacifica, California, in addition to several nieces and nephews, whom he cherished.

No services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Ironton City Mission in Ironton.

Mary Kidd

Mary Ann Kidd, 75, of Ironton, died Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020 at King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, Kentucky.

Services will be held at Coal Grove Community Building, 221 Lane St., Coal Grove, on Sunday.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

