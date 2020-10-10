Associated Press Ohio High School Football Scores

Ohio High School

Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Amherst Steele 0, Grafton Midview 0

Ansonia 10, Covington 0

Belpre 19, Albany Alexander 14

Bidwell River Valley 39, Crown City S. Gallia 8

Bowerston Conotton Valley def. Portsmouth Notre Dame, forfeit

Bradford 26, Spring. Cath. Cent. 23

Bucyrus 28, Crestline 27

Cin. Anderson 52, Cin. Withrow 18

Cin. Clark Montessori 34, Cin. Woodward 20

Copley 10, Aurora 7

Day. Christian 34, Chillicothe Huntington 31

Delaware Hayes 17, Newark 7

Franklin Furnace Green 40, Stewart Federal Hocking 14

Fremont St. Joseph 41, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Lakeside Danbury 42, Sandusky St. Mary 12

Leipsic 35, Spencerville 28

Medina Buckeye 34, Parma 0

Pandora-Gilboa 42, Minster 0

Racine Southern 57, Beallsville 25

Reedsville Eastern def. Portsmouth Sciotoville, forfeit

Tol. Rogers 44, Tol. Scott 0

Tol. Woodward 24, Tol. Bowsher 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 14

OHSAA Playoffs

First Round

Division I

Region 1

Brunswick 42, Massillon Jackson 28

Can. McKinley 54, Berea-Midpark 26

Cle. St. Ignatius 42, Solon 14

Euclid 21, Elyria 0

Lakewood St. Edward 42, Can. Glenoak 0

Medina 37, Strongsville 7

Mentor 69, Shaker Hts. 13

Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Cle. Hts. 14

Region 2

Clayton Northmont 35, Middletown 0

Dublin Coffman 56, Beavercreek 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 20, Centerville 10

Kettering Fairmont 42, Perrysburg 14

Marysville 35, Dublin Jerome 14

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Miamisburg 0

Springboro 28, Findlay 19

Springfield 27, Tol. Whitmer 17

Region 3

Cols. Upper Arlington 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10

Hilliard Bradley 28, Groveport-Madison 7

Hilliard Darby 21, Gahanna Lincoln 7

New Albany 34, Westerville N. 3

Pickerington Cent. 49, Grove City 0

Pickerington N. 35, Hilliard Davidson 22

Reynoldsburg 53, Lancaster 19

Region 4

Cin. Colerain 38, Milford 7

Cin. Elder 42, Fairfield 39

Cin. Moeller 43, Hamilton 27

Cin. Princeton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 0

Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 13

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 28, Cin. Sycamore 10

Mason 34, Lebanon 16

W. Chester Lakota W. 44, Cin. West Clermont 0

Division II

Region 5

Bedford 42, Akr. Ellet 7

Garfield Hts. 13, Eastlake North 7

Kent Roosevelt 28, Hunting Valley University 3

Macedonia Nordonia 48, Ashtabula Lakeside 7

Maple Hts. 58, Akr. Firestone 0

Mayfield 51, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 6

Twinsburg 42, Lyndhurst Brush 14

Warren Harding 42, Akr. North 0

Willoughby S. 36, Madison 6

Youngs. Boardman 49, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Region 6

Barberton 49, Lakewood 0

Fremont Ross 71, Parma Normandy 0

N. Olmsted 48, Grafton Midview 45

N. Royalton 48, Amherst Steele 45, 3OT

Oregon Clay 27, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 26

Sylvania Northview 29, Holland Springfield 10

Tol. St. Francis 38, N. Ridgeville 0

Wadsworth 48, Westlake 21

Region 7

Canal Winchester 45, Mt. Vernon 7

Cols. Walnut Ridge 42, Cols. Independence 38

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 47, Whitehall-Yearling 7

Dublin Scioto 48, Cols. Mifflin 14

Pataskala Licking Hts. 28, Cols. Whetstone 9

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44, Cols. Northland 6

Sunbury Big Walnut 62, Logan 0

Uniontown Lake 37, Cols. St. Charles 7

Worthington Kilbourne 42, Marion Harding 21

Region 8

Ashville Teays Valley 68, Cols. Briggs 0

Harrison 32, Lima Sr. 28

Morrow Little Miami 48, Loveland 40

Oxford Talawanda 56, Day. Belmont 13

Sidney 31, W. Carrollton 12

Trenton Edgewood 62, West 12

Troy 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Xenia 18, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Division III

Region 9

Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Alliance Marlington 7

Chardon NDCL 14, Louisville 7

Chesterland W. Geauga 26, Akr. East 0

Dover 63, Tallmadge 21

Geneva 37, Painesville Harvey 0

Hubbard 42, Alliance 38

Niles McKinley 35, Ravenna 21

STVM 68, Akr. Springfield 0

Steubenville 43, Youngs. East 6

Warren Howland 27, Akr. Buchtel 0

Youngs. Chaney High School 21, Akr. Coventry 7

Region 10

Caledonia River Valley 69, Maumee 6

Defiance 27, Bay Village Bay 10

Mansfield Sr. 7, Sylvania Southview 3

Millersburg W. Holmes 45, Mansfield Madison 10

Norton 21, Sandusky 20

Rocky River 29, Lexington 7

Region 11

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 50, Cols. Beechcroft 16

Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Cols. Centennial 0

Mt. Orab Western Brown 42, Athens 12

South 44, Bellefontaine 18

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27, Chillicothe 14

Wilmington 56, Marietta 14

Zanesville 30, Delaware Buckeye Valley 8

Region 12

Cin. Mt. Healthy 40, Bishop Fenwick 7

Day. Carroll 42, Celina 39

Day. Chaminade Julienne 31, Cin. NW 28

Day. Dunbar 33, Cin. Aiken 6

Franklin 14, Vandalia Butler 6

Goshen 37, Cin. Hughes 14

Monroe 27, Elida 10

St. Marys Memorial 56, Greenville 21

Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

Wapakoneta 15, Lima Shawnee 0

Division VI

Region 24

N. Lewisburg Triad 42, New Paris National Trail 7

Division VII

Region 25

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Ashland Mapleton 20

Greenwich S. Cent. 41, Fairport Harbor Harding 7

Lowellville 30, Youngs. Valley Christian 20

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 32, Wellsville 29

Plymouth 46, Lisbon David Anderson 12

Region 26

Antwerp 20, Waynesfield-Goshen 17

Convoy Crestview 69, N. Baltimore 7

Delphos St. John’s 41, Dola Hardin Northern 8

Edgerton 34, Defiance Ayersville 22

Edon 34, Arcadia 7

Hamler Patrick Henry 51, Vanlue 12

McComb 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0

Sycamore Mohawk 67, Morral Ridgedale 0

Region 27

Cardington-Lincoln 68, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Fairfield Christian 13

Sugar Grove Berne Union 63, Zanesville Rosecrans 6

Toronto 26, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 12

Waterford 49, Corning Miller 0

Region 28

Cedarville 35, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6

Cin. College Prep. 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

S. Charleston SE 21, Sidney Lehman 19

Troy Christian 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clearwater Academy, Fla. vs. Bishop Sycamore, ccd.

Fairborn vs. Cin. Withrow, ccd.

Lockland vs. Manchester, ccd.

Pandora-Gilboa vs. Cory-Rawson, ccd.

St. Clairsville vs. Bellaire, ccd.

Tol. Christian vs. Holgate, ppd.

Westerville Cent. vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.