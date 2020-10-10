College Football TV Schedule Oct. 10

College Football TV Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 10

No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. | Fox

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ABC

Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisana | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN2

South Carolina at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

UL Monroe at Liberty | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Texas State at Troy | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

NC State at Virginia | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Duke at Syracuse | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

The Citadel at Army | 1:30 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

UTSA at No. 15 BYU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Kansas State at TCU | 4 p.m. | Fox

Pitt at Boston College | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

Middle Tennessee at FIU | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss | 4 p.m. | Stadium

No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Temple at Navy | 6 p.m. | CBSSN

Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | NBC

East Carolina at South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Mississippi State at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

UTEP at Louisiana Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Marshall at Western Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | Stadium

Charlotte at North Texas | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Missouri at No. 17 LSU | 9 p.m. | ESPN