College Football TV Schedule Oct. 10
College Football TV Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 10
No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. | Fox
No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ABC
Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisana | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN2
South Carolina at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
UL Monroe at Liberty | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Texas State at Troy | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
NC State at Virginia | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Duke at Syracuse | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3
The Citadel at Army | 1:30 p.m. | CBSSN
No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
UTSA at No. 15 BYU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Kansas State at TCU | 4 p.m. | Fox
Pitt at Boston College | 4 p.m. | ACC Network
Middle Tennessee at FIU | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss | 4 p.m. | Stadium
No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Temple at Navy | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | NBC
East Carolina at South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Mississippi State at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
UTEP at Louisiana Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Marshall at Western Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | Stadium
Charlotte at North Texas | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Missouri at No. 17 LSU | 9 p.m. | ESPN
