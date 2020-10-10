Editorial: Holidays in time of COVID-19

On Thursday, Lawrence County returned to Red Level Three on the state’s COVID-19 alert map, marking the second time it has reached that designation.

While, initially, many thought the pandemic was more of an urban problem, in recent months the spread is becoming rampant in the rural parts of the state.

In fact, in the most recent map, the more severe alerts were largely in rural counties, with the previous epicenters in places like the Columbus and Cleveland areas at the lower Orange Level Two designation.

In Lawrence County and neighboring Scioto County, officials say there is a high occurrence of the virus, with spread through gatherings, such as birthday parties and funerals.

In a few weeks, Trick-or-Treat will take place in Lawrence County, with all villages and Ironton hosting the door-to-door event.

The decision of whether children take part will be left up to parents.

We urge those who do take part to follow the guidelines as much as possible.

Wear face masks and maintain social distancing and, if you do hand out candy, consider the option of putting it at the end of a driveway in individually-wrapped bags.

Following Halloween, the holiday season is just over the horizon, and traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas events will not be possible this year.

Alternate plans will need to be made and we encourage everyone to start thinking ahead now on how they can manage to observe the season while keeping their families and loved ones safe.