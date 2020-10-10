Lady Hornets rally to down Lady Dragons

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Together we can.

It took some team solidarity and a lot of grit as the Coal Grove Lady Hornets rallied from a two-set deficit to beat the Fairland Lady Dragons in a five-set volleyball game win on Wednesday.

Coal Grove lost 31-29 and 27-25 in two great sets to begin the game, but then won 25-17, 25-20 and 12-9 in the tiebreaker to take the Ohio Valley Conference win.

“Volleyball is just one of those sports where you have to have your teammates be productive and work together to get the points you need on the board,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron.

“Tonight, we had an overall great team performance. They played together and got the job done.”

Addi Dillow led the group effort with 18 points, 18 kills, six ace serves and 27 digs while Kaleigh Murphy put in an impressive performance with 22 points, seven kills, three ace serves and 19 digs.

Key contributions to the team effort had Jaidyn Griffith with 13 points, seven kills, three ace serves and 11 digs, Gracie Damron racked up 21 points, six kills and three ace serves, Maddy Hensley scored 18 points and Kylie Montgomery led the team with 23 points.