Fairland High to close until Oct. 27

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Fairland school board announced on Tuesday that Fairland High School will be closed for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news followed announcement on Monday students at the school had tested positive for the virus.

“All other buildings will remain open at this time,” a message from the school board, posted on its website and also in a letter sent to parents, read. “We do not have any positive cases at any of the other buildings.”

The district said they have received information of one confirmed case of COVID-19 in one or more students or staff at the high school.

The district is legally prohibited from sharing information regarding the class or classes attended by an infected student, where the student was sitting, the date of infection or other student-specific information where such information, alone or in combination, would allow a reasonable person in the school community to identify the student who is COVID-19 positive.

School officials asked parents not to reach out to individual staff members on the matter, as they are prohibited from disclosing health information.

The district said it is working with the Lawrence County Health Department on the matter and anyone identified as a close contact with the student will be notified by the health department.

The high school will remain closed until Oct. 27.