Granny’s gets new mural

Is first part of larger project by local artist

Ironton is getting some colorful new décor.

Those driving by the Vine Street side of Granny’s Novelties will notice a new, vibrant mural of a monarch butterfly.

The work was done by local artist Todd Frazier, and was started last week.

“Freebird,” who works at the shop, said Frazier used to come in the shop as a child and lives a few blocks away.

“He does a lot of artwork around the area,” he said.

Frazier, who was working on the piece Monday night, said he was approached by Granny’s staff.

“They contacted me over the last year,” he said. “It was kind of a dream to do it for them.”

He said the butterfly is only the first part of a larger project, which will continue with other murals around the shop, the next of which he hopes to start in the spring.

For the butterfly, Frazier said it is a mixed media project, using spray paint, as well as Sherwin-Williams exterior paint.

Frazier said when he works, it often takes on a “performance artist” feel and people want to take photos of the process. And word of mouth from his pieces generates interest and leads to new projects.

He started his business, Scribbles and Splotches, in 2012, which incorporates his mixed media style. Works from his portfolio have been featured in Game Informer magazine, Illustrated Monthly, Art Collective, I.S.I. Unite and locally, the Tri-State Artists Association, among others.

Granny’s, which opened in 1970, is located at 2443 S. Fifth St. and sells gifts, clothing, jewelry, beer, vaping products and an assortment of novelty items.

The store reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic closures in May and has been employing social distancing.

More information on Frazier’s work can be found on the Scribbles and Splotches Facebook page.