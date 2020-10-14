Lady Pointers’ Riley earns trip to D2 state tennis tournament

Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — There was an old television show called “The Life of Riley” about a wing riveter.

South Point Lady Pointers have their own “The Life of Riley” about a freshman tennis player named Meredith Riley who put together a riveting performance at the Division 2 sectional and district tournaments.

Riley breezed through the second and then followed that with a stellar performance in the district tournament on Wednesday at Portsmouth High School to earn a trip to the state tournament.

Riley won all six sets in her three matches. She swept Portsmouth Notre Dame’s Kathryn Nelson by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores in the quarterfinals, then topped Anna Chen of Athens 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals before dispatching Maddie Gill of Wheelersburg 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.

Riley now advances to the state tournament is set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

The top two singles and doubles teams advanced to the state tournament.

Division II Southeast-East District

Singles Tournament Results

Quarterfinal: Meredith Riley (South Point) def. Kathryn Nelson (Notre Dame) 6-0 6-0

Quarterfinal: Anna Chen (Athens) def. Brooklyn Pound (Claymont) 6-0 6-1

Quarterfinal: Ella Bennington (Logan Elm) def. McKenzie Harman (East Liverpool) 6-2 6-4

Quarterfinal: Maddie Gill (Wheelersburg) def. Madelyn Shipley (Adena) 6-1 6-3

Semifinal: Meredith Riley (South Point) def. Anna Chen (Athens) 6-4 6-2

Semifinal: Maddie Gill (Wheelersburg) def. Ella Bennington (Logan Elm) 6-1 6-0

Championship: Meredith Riley (South Point) def. Maddie Gill (Wheelersburg) 6-2 6-2

Division II Southeast-East District

Doubles Tournament Results

Quarterfinal: Keller Clouse and Hope Akers (Logan Elm) def. Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton (Wheelersburg) 6-1 6-0

Quarterfinal: Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw (Circleville) def. Kara Loader and Ziciah Gibson (Cambridge) 3-6 6-3 6-1

Quarterfinal: Sydney Cooper and Gianna Davie (East Liverpool) def. Kennedy Prater and Addyson Akers (Minford) 6-2 7-5

Quarterfinal: Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney (Wheelersburg) def. Kayla Barker and Kaelyn Linn (Waverly) 6-2 4-6 6-4

Semifinal: Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw (Circleville) def. Keller Clouse and Hope Akers (Logan Elm) 3-6 6-0 8-6 (tiebreaker)

Semifinal: Sydney Cooper and Gianna Davie (East Liverpool) def. Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney (Wheelersburg) 7-5 6-2

Championship: Sydney Cooper and Gianna Davie (East Liverpool) def. Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw (Circleville) 6-1 6-3