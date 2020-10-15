 Obituaries – 10/15/2020

Sue Massie PIC

April 18, 1937–Oct. 13, 2020

Esther (Sue) Sheppard Massie passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

She was born on April 18, 1937, to Ella Marie Gatling Sheppard and Russell William Sheppard, both deceased. She also was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Dean F. Massie, M.D., and three sisters, Leone Mellin, Ann Brossman and Shirley Repp.

Survivors include her twin sons Mark F. and Michael S. Massie of Ironton; Mitchell T. Massie, M.D. and his wife, Denise, of Tallahassee, Florida; and Matthew D. Massie and his wife, Lisa, of Ironton.

Sue was also the proud grandmother of her two grandsons, Korey and Lucas.

Sue was very family-oriented and shared great love with her brothers and sister who survive, R.B. Sheppard. of Ft. Myers, Florida, William R. Sheppard, of Delaware, and Betty Foster, of Columbus. Her many nieces and nephews were also a wonderful part of her life.

Sue graduated from North High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, and The Ohio State University, cum laude, where she was inducted into Pi Lambda Theta, the national education honorary.

Sue served as Vice-President of Pi Lamda Theta and was a charter member of Ed-Alums, the OSU Education Alumni Association.

She completed the course work for her master’s degree at The Ohio State University before moving to Ironton. Sue taught school in Columbus at Crestview School and later was director of marketing and public relations for River Valley Health System in southern Ohio.

Sue was named as an Outstanding Young Woman in America in 1968. She served as PTA president, president of the Ironton City PTA council and was a den mother for all of her sons in Cub Scouts. She was a community leader and served on the boards of the United Way, Boys & Girls Club, Cancer Society and the American Red Cross.

She was chairman of the fund drives for United Way of Lawrence County and the local Cancer Society. Sue also served as chairman of the board of the five-county area including Lawrence County for the American Red Cross located in Huntington, West Virginia.

In 1990, she was awarded a Key to the City by the City of Ironton for her community service on the occasion of being installed as the president of the Ohio State Medical Association Alliance. Sue also served on the board of directors of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. The welfare of children was an avid interest and Sue served as president of the Child Welfare Club of Ironton which encouraged academic excellence through issuing “Eddy Awards” to students who achieved academic success by the sixth grade and the “Freshie Award” for students achieving academic success by their freshman year in high school.

She served on the curriculum committee for the Ironton City Schools, and joined local organizations in a county­ wide program “Making the Grade” to address students who needed additional support to succeed academically.

During her presidency of the Ohio State Medical Association Alliance, they developed a program “From Hot to Cool” which encouraged young people to avoid smoking. They were joined by physicians in this program to inform students about the dangers of smoking.

Her community involvement included serving on the boards of the River Cities Cultural Council, the River Cities Community Health Coalition, and the Bellefonte (KY) Hospital Foundation. She was a member of the board of the Hillview Retirement Center in Portsmouth, and was currently serving on the board of Worthington Christian Village Retirement Center. She served as president of the Lawrence County Medical Society Alliance six times, was District IX director for the Ohio State Medical Association Alliance, and served as president of the Ohio State Medical Alliance. Sue also served on the board of the American Medical Association Alliance for three years.

She was currently a member of the Columbus Medical Association Alliance.

Her hobbies included reading and bridge. She directed bridge at the Griswold Senior Center in Worthington and enjoyed playing in many bridge groups in the area as well as at Friendship Village. A long-time member of the Ironton, Central Christian Church, she currently belonged to the Worthington Christian Church in Columbus. Sue resided at Friendship Village of Dublin where she served as Food Committee chairman, Health Committee chairman, president of the Women’s Association and called bingo.

Sue attended the inauguration and ball of President Richard Nixon and savored a personal invitation to the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan.

She leaves a legacy of caring and support.

Her philosophy was, “If you go through this world and the world is not a better place for your being here, you’ve missed your purpose in life.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friendship Village of Dublin or to Worthington Christian Village which provide quality living for the older population.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, where family will receive friends from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Glendal Castle

Glendal Ray Castle, 59, of Greenup, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Scioto County. He is survived by his wife, Susan Moore Castle.

Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Haverhill Cemetery with Rev. Randy Patrick officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Castle family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.