Flyers clip Eagles’ wings in season finale, 13-0

This one was settled before the fans got comfortable in their seats.

The St. Joseph Flyers scored a goal just 45 seconds into their soccer game on Thursday and went on to rout the Belpre Eagles 13-0.

The Flyers finished the regular season 15-0-1 and were Southern Ohio Conference Division 1 champions with a 5-0-1 record.

Senior Bryce Balestra had quite a “haul” as he scored four goals, a.k.a. in soccer as a haul.

Zachary Johnson and Jackson Rowe each turned in a hat-trick by scoring three goals each while J.C. Damron, Mark Hodges and Elijah Rowe all four the back of the net for a goal.

Balestra and Johnson each had two assists while Jackson Rowe, Matthew Sheridan, Bryce Sheridan, Will Whaley and Jared Johnson all had an assist as everyone contributed to the winning effort.

On the defensive side, Flyers’ goalkeeper Jimmy Mahlmeister posted four more saves.

St. Joseph had an amazing 40 shots with 24 on goal. They had four fouls, seven offside penalties and 14 corner kicks.

Belpre was limited to nine shots with four on goal. The Eagles had three fouls and three corner kicks. Goalkeeper Nick Lambert had 11 saves.