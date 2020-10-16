Ironton man arrested again for selling heroin

Hannon sentence for same charges in 2017

An Ironton man, Isaac Hannon, was again arrested for selling heroin.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, the Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Ironton Police Department executed a drug search warrant at 1520 S. Fifth St. in Ironton after two months of investigation for selling heroin. The drug and major crimes task force made multiple undercover controlled purchases of heroin from the residence.

Hannon, 38, was arrested on three counts of felony trafficking in heroin and one count of complicity to trafficking in drugs (heroin).

Myla N. Jackson, 34, 3456 County Road 170, Cardington, Ohio, was arrested one of count of trafficking in drugs (heroin).

Both were taken to the Lawrence County Jail until they are arraigned in Ironton Municipal Court.

During the search, narcotics, cash, digital scales, packaging materials and multiple drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia was seized.

Hannon was arrested in March 2017, after a search warrant was served at the same Ironton address by the Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Ironton Police Department and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office.

In April 2017, he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony trafficking in heroin and fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs and was sentenced to serve a term of four years of community control sanctions under intensive supervised probation.

During his sentencing, Hannon told the judge that he would like “apologize to the community and my family,” explaining that, “it wasn’t (his) intention to hurt anyone.”

In December 2017, after violating his probation, Hannon was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison along with a 12-month sentence from a separate case for a total of 36 months.

Hannon was released earlier this year.

The Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force’s drug tip line is 740-534-5830.