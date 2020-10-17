ARTS & CULTURE: City celebrates milestone with Blenko pieces

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The City of Huntington will celebrate a milestone year in 2021, and those interested can take a piece of the celebration home with them.

To add to the sesquicentennial festivities, Blenko Glass crafted a select number of special commemorative green glass water pitchers as well as green glass suncatchers. This limited number of items was designed exclusively for the 150th anniversary with a special engraved logo.

“Nothing better exemplifies our upcoming anniversary than these beautiful pieces of art from the iconic Blenko Glass Company,” Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “They will serve as distinctive reminders of our heritage that can be cherished for years to come.”

The water pitchers are $100 and the medallions are $20. All of the proceeds from the sales of the pitchers and medallions will support 150th anniversary celebration events in 2021.

You can purchase either of the commemorative pieces at any of the following locations this holiday season and in 2021:

• The Red Caboose 210 11th St., Huntington, WV 25701

• The Wild Ramp 555 14th St. W., Huntington, WV 25704

The items may also be purchased online at shoptheredcaboosewv.com. More information, including pickup and shipping, will be available on the website.

“The Red Caboose and the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau are excited to partner with the City of Huntington and Foundation of the Tri-State to sell these gorgeous Blenko water bottles and suncatchers,” Raine Klover, manager of the Red Caboose, said. “Supporting local businesses and artisans is what we are here for — and it is local collaborations like these that showcase all that Huntington has to offer to locals and visitors alike.”

Blenko’s history with celebrating Huntington runs deep. During Huntington’s 100th Anniversary in 1971, Blenko also crafted suncatchers and other items during the yearlong celebration.

To learn more, visit www.cityofhuntington.com/huntington. Contact the City of Huntington’s Director of Communications Bryan Chambers at 304-696-5540 chambersb@huntingtonwv.gov and Event Coordinator Kaylin Staten at 304-900-2833 or kaylin@hourglassomnimedia.com.