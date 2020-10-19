Associated Press Ohio High School Football Polls
Ohio H.S. poll
This is the Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday. First place votes are in parenthesis:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts.
1, Pickerington Central (13) 8-0 163
2, West Chester Lakota West (1) 8-0 145
3, Dublin Coffman (1) 8-0 129
4, Clayton Northmont (1) 8-0 122
5, Mentor (1) 7-1 117
6, Springfield 7-1 90
7, Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-2 82
8, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 6-2 33
9, Westerville Central 6-1 20
10, Cincinnati Elder 5-3 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts.
1, Akron Hoban (14) 6-0 162
2, Toledo Central Catholic 5-0 130
3, Avon 7-0 119
4, Massillon Perry 7-0 105
5, Westerville South (1) 7-0 94
6, Hudson 7-0 72
7, Massillon Washington 6-1 69
8, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 7-0 64
9, Piqua (1) 7-0 60
10, Cincinnati La Salle 5-2 45
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 20. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts.
1, Chardon (10) 7-0 154
2, Bellbrook (3) 7-0 130
3, Canfield (1) 7-0 117
4, Hamilton Badin (1) 8-0 101
5, Streetsboro (1) 7-0 94
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 7-0 93
7, Thornville Sheridan 7-0 73
8, Trotwood-Madison 4-0 66
9, Col.St. Francis DeSales (1) 5-1 60
10, New Philadelphia 6-1 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 13.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts.
1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11) 7-0 154
2, St. Clairsville (1) 7-0 130
3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 6-0 129
4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 110
5, Bellevue 7-0 85
6, Canal Fulton Northwest 7-0 82
7, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 61
8, Waverly 7-0 60
9, Shelby (1) 7-0 53
10, Beloit West Branch (1) 7-0 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15.
DIVISION V
Team Record Pts.
1, Kirtland (12) 8-0 169
2, Ironton (1) 7-0 146
3, Canfield S. Range 7-0 125
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 7-0 106
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 7-0 100
6, Garrettsville Garfield (2) 7-0 97
7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2) 7-0 82
8, Wheelersburg 6-1 52
9, Tontogany Otsego 7-0 41
10, Gahanna Columbus Academy 6-1 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION VI
Team Record Pts.
1, Coldwater (12) 7-0 166
2, Mechanicsburg 7-0 128
(tie) Beverly Fort Frye (2) 7-0 128
4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-0 109
5, Archbold (1) 7-0 95
6, Wickliffe 7-0 84
7, N. Robinson Colonel Crawford 7-0 66
8, Frankfort Adena 7-0 59
9, Creston Norwayne (1) 7-0 39
10, West Jefferson 6-1 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore (1) 20. Andover Pymatuning Valley 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.
DIVISION VII
Team Record Pts.
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 7-0 178
2, New Madison Tri-Village 7-0 150
3, Glouster Trimble 7-0 131
4, Malvern 7-0 106
5, Ft. Loramie (1) 7-1 92
6, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 87
7, Lima Perry 6-0 68
8, Warren John F. Kennedy 5-2 52
9, Norwalk St. Paul 6-1 47
10, Leetonia 6-1 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 15.
