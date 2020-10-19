Associated Press Ohio High School Football Polls

Ohio H.S. poll

This is the Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday. First place votes are in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts.

1, Pickerington Central (13) 8-0 163

2, West Chester Lakota West (1) 8-0 145

3, Dublin Coffman (1) 8-0 129

4, Clayton Northmont (1) 8-0 122

5, Mentor (1) 7-1 117

6, Springfield 7-1 90

7, Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-2 82

8, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 6-2 33

9, Westerville Central 6-1 20

10, Cincinnati Elder 5-3 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts.

1, Akron Hoban (14) 6-0 162

2, Toledo Central Catholic 5-0 130

3, Avon 7-0 119

4, Massillon Perry 7-0 105

5, Westerville South (1) 7-0 94

6, Hudson 7-0 72

7, Massillon Washington 6-1 69

8, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 7-0 64

9, Piqua (1) 7-0 60

10, Cincinnati La Salle 5-2 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 20. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts.

1, Chardon (10) 7-0 154

2, Bellbrook (3) 7-0 130

3, Canfield (1) 7-0 117

4, Hamilton Badin (1) 8-0 101

5, Streetsboro (1) 7-0 94

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 7-0 93

7, Thornville Sheridan 7-0 73

8, Trotwood-Madison 4-0 66

9, Col.St. Francis DeSales (1) 5-1 60

10, New Philadelphia 6-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 13.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts.

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11) 7-0 154

2, St. Clairsville (1) 7-0 130

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 6-0 129

4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 110

5, Bellevue 7-0 85

6, Canal Fulton Northwest 7-0 82

7, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 61

8, Waverly 7-0 60

9, Shelby (1) 7-0 53

10, Beloit West Branch (1) 7-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15.

DIVISION V

Team Record Pts.

1, Kirtland (12) 8-0 169

2, Ironton (1) 7-0 146

3, Canfield S. Range 7-0 125

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 7-0 106

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 7-0 100

6, Garrettsville Garfield (2) 7-0 97

7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2) 7-0 82

8, Wheelersburg 6-1 52

9, Tontogany Otsego 7-0 41

10, Gahanna Columbus Academy 6-1 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION VI

Team Record Pts.

1, Coldwater (12) 7-0 166

2, Mechanicsburg 7-0 128

(tie) Beverly Fort Frye (2) 7-0 128

4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-0 109

5, Archbold (1) 7-0 95

6, Wickliffe 7-0 84

7, N. Robinson Colonel Crawford 7-0 66

8, Frankfort Adena 7-0 59

9, Creston Norwayne (1) 7-0 39

10, West Jefferson 6-1 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore (1) 20. Andover Pymatuning Valley 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.

DIVISION VII

Team Record Pts.

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 7-0 178

2, New Madison Tri-Village 7-0 150

3, Glouster Trimble 7-0 131

4, Malvern 7-0 106

5, Ft. Loramie (1) 7-1 92

6, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 87

7, Lima Perry 6-0 68

8, Warren John F. Kennedy 5-2 52

9, Norwalk St. Paul 6-1 47

10, Leetonia 6-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 15.