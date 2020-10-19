Lady Pointers beat New Lex in tourney

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The weather was bad, but the South Point Lady Pointers were good.

The Lady Pointers fought through the cold and rain to beat the New Lexington Lady Panthers 3-1 on Monday in the Division 3 sectional soccer tournament.

Kylee Ellison punched in two goals and goalkeeper Whitney McKenzie had 11 saves to pace the Lady Pointers to the tournament win.

“My girls played hard in the cold and wet rain tonight,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins. “Kylee Ellison was able to get our offense rolling tonight with two goals and a corner kick that deflected off a New Lexington defender for an own goal.

“Luca Pennington and Jaycie Walters played well on the back line tonight as well. We had a good defensive effort.”

The Lady Pointers travel to Wheelersburg on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the sectional championship game.

New Lexington 0 1 = 1

South Point 3 0 = 3