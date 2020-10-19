October 20, 2020

Lady Pointers beat New Lex in tourney

By Jim Walker

Published 11:28 pm Monday, October 19, 2020


South Point Lady Pointers’ Sarah Roach (10) and Kylee Ellison (1) celebrate one of Ellison’s two goals in a 3-1 sectional tournament win over New Lexington on Monday. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The weather was bad, but the South Point Lady Pointers were good.
The Lady Pointers fought through the cold and rain to beat the New Lexington Lady Panthers 3-1 on Monday in the Division 3 sectional soccer tournament.
Kylee Ellison punched in two goals and goalkeeper Whitney McKenzie had 11 saves to pace the Lady Pointers to the tournament win.
“My girls played hard in the cold and wet rain tonight,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins. “Kylee Ellison was able to get our offense rolling tonight with two goals and a corner kick that deflected off a New Lexington defender for an own goal.
“Luca Pennington and Jaycie Walters played well on the back line tonight as well. We had a good defensive effort.”
The Lady Pointers travel to Wheelersburg on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the sectional championship game.
New Lexington 0 1 = 1
South Point 3 0 = 3

