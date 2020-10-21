October 21, 2020

Lady Hornets top Ceramics in sectional volleyball, 3-1

By Jim Walker

Published 1:44 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020


Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Rylee Harmon goes up to tap down a kill during Tuesday’s sectional volleyball tournament game. Coal Grove beat Crooksville in four sets. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets started the postseason on the right path.
The Lady Hornets took the first step along the tournament trail by beating the Crooksville Lady Ceramics 3-1 in the Division 3 sectional tournament on Tuesday.
Coal Grove won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-11 but fell behind 11-4 in the third set. After a timeout, the Lady Hornets battled back to winthin 24-23 only to the have Lady Ceramics get the next point to nail down the win and avoid a sweep.
But Coal Grove took care of that in easy fashion in the next set with a 25-14 win.
Coal Grove will now play at Northwest in the sectional finals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

